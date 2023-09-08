Artistic impression of the new Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards clubhouse.

Major milestone

Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards proposed new clubhouse has reached a significant funding milestone.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand has confirmed it is contributing $1.4m towards the new building project meaning a total of $3.8m has been raised so far.

“This means we now have enough funds in the bank to start the project and get it to closed-in stage,” the club announced.

“At the closed-in stage we’ll be able to use this shell to conduct lifeguarding services, but will still need another $1 million to do the fitout (all the interior, kitchen, plumbing, carpets etc).

“If you or your business can contribute in-kind services, product or funding towards this important project please get in touch with our fundraising chair Karen Simpson-Warren whose email is karen.simpson@canoeracing.org.nz”

Single Transferable Vote to stay

Kāpiti Coast District Council has notified its intention to keep the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system for the 2025 local body elections.

STV is a proportional electoral system where voters rank candidates in their order of preference.

The alternative is First Past the Post (FPP) where each voter can only make one choice for each vacancy.

Mayor Janet Holborow said the council had used the STV system in every local body election since the system was introduced in 2004.

“Councillors had a variety of views on which system was better, with some seeing STV as a fairer system allowing for diversity, and some favouring First Past the Post as a simpler option for voters, so we decided that any change should be in consultation with the community.”

If 5 per cent or more of enrolled voters disagree with the decision, they have until December 11 to demand a poll if a change is to be made in time for the 2025 election.

To demand a poll, about 2155 voters must sign a written submission.

This is based on the number of people enrolled to vote in the district in the last local body election.

The council’s resolution to keep the STV system, or the results of a poll if called for, will be the electoral system for the next two local body elections.

Holborow said the electoral system decision would not affect the establishment of a Māori ward, which the council is also looking at.

Nor would it affect the current governance arrangements with mana whenua, who are appointed with voting rights to council sub-committees and have speaking rights on council.

SH59 extension finishing works

Transmission Gully project works completing the extension of State Highway 59 between Paekākāriki and Mackays Crossing are about to get underway.

From Sunday, September 17, contractors will work on Whareroa Rd, between the Emerald Glen Rd roundabout and rail crossing near Queen Elizabeth Park.

They will prepare the road for opening the new section of State Highway 59; work on the highway will also be underway simultaneously.

The aim is to have this work completed by mid-November.

While it is underway, drivers can expect directional lane closures and detours between Queen Elizabeth Park and Whareroa Park and a temporary stop on right-hand turns from the northbound offramp at Mackays Crossing.

Directional lane closures and detours are needed to keep contractors and drivers safe. They also allow work to be completed much more quickly and efficiently, reducing the overall disruption for drivers..

Work schedule, Sunday September 17 until mid-November: Day works, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm. Night works, Sunday to Thursday, 7pm to 5am.



