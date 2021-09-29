Kāpiti Bears Rugby League club to get much-needed roof

Rust on the Kāpiti Bears Rugby League Club roof.

Kāpiti Bears Rugby League Club is getting an early Christmas present — a new roof for their clubrooms.

Club chairman John Smith said the current roof was many years old and leaking in one area.

"It's absolutely knackered."

With a lot of work done refurbishing inside the club based in Matthews Park, Raumati South, getting a new steel roof had become a top priority.

But now, with the aid of a $27,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust, as well as a sponsorship contribution, a new roof will become a reality.

"Subject to supplies coming from Auckland we expect the roof to be replaced during the second half of this month or early November.

"Having a new roof will be an enormous step forward for the club."

Kāpiti Bears Rugby League Club headquarters.

Meanwhile, plans are being drawn up to create a deck (with wheelchair access), redo the kitchen area and give the outside of the clubrooms a new lick of paint.

"The whole outside needs painting and that will be done through volunteers etc."

In other news, the club won $1000 after winning the sports and leisure category, for the Kāpiti district, in the Wellington Airport Community Awards.

"We're now into the finals, for that section, which will be held in the first week of November."

The club generously gave half of the money to the Kāpiti Community Foodbank.

"We're also going to get behind the food bank, during our 50th year next year, and will do a fundraising day from them."

Kāpiti Bears Rugby League Club gave a $500 donation to the Kāpiti Community Foodbank. From left, Bears member Louise Down, food bank manager Kerry Lovell, John Smith and Darren Littlewood.

Smith said the club was "on a growth spurt for next year".

"We will get four teams next year but are hopeful of more."

When the league season starts next year all the teams, including a women's team, will be "fully kitted out".

The club was also working with Wellington Rugby League to "get the eligibility rules streamlined".

Before the season starts the club is setting up a tag competition, which hopefully will comprise six to eight adult teams.

"It will run from October through to March.

"It will enable use of the clubrooms during the quieter months, as well as provide potential players for the league season."

The club was also hoping to continue a schools programme for a second year.

"The last time we catered for 2,000 kids and had some fantastic support from sponsors."

Plans for the club's 50th anniversary over Queen's Birthday Weekend next year were also progressing well.

"We've got the committee working on it."

The club was in a good financial position and had 22 sponsors backing it, Smith said.