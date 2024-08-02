Strays & Waifs is the first of an adult thriller series set on the Kāpiti Coast.

“I’ve lived here for 14 years and, before that, I was in Wellington,” Hager says. “I enjoy living here. It gets under your skin after a while and it’s a lovely place to be. I based my newest stories on where I live, showcasing the beauty of Kāpiti. As the story progresses, people will get to know Kapiti more.”

Strays & Waifs has two central characters and, while the books are based on a real place, it’s a fictional story.

“One of the characters is a psychic and the other is a young climate activist. They’re thrown together and we get a glimpse of their dynamic as they work together to solve problems as they arise. I feel like these characters will allow me to stay with them for a long time.”

Hager says the two characters give insight into her own beliefs.

“I’m interested in climate change, so I can talk about that through one of the characters. I’m also interested in how people deal with grief and loss, so I can explore that as well.”

She has been writing stories for the past 25 years, publishing adult standalone books, young adult stories and a few non-fiction pieces and educational sources.

“Strays & Waifs is different to things I’ve written in the past and I’m excited to share it with the community.”

Jars of Rose Lawson's condiment, Roses Chilli Crisp, will be available at the joint launch at Kāpiti Boating Club on Sunday, August 11.

While her mother is selling books, Lawson is offering customers a “versatile condiment” to add to their pantries.

“I’ve been making it for a year or two and it’s such a versatile condiment, it pairs well with so many flavours and dishes,” she says. “It’s the perfect combo of crispy, spicy, umami and has so much flavour. It goes really well with eggs, dumplings, rice, in sandwiches and it’s heaven on a cheese toasted sandwich. I’ve had many people saying they are eating it straight out of the jar with a spoon.”

She wasn’t planning on starting a business this year but, after receiving positive feedback on the chilli crisp, she has decided to share it with others.

“I started having people asking if I had any more and if they could buy it. Some people were turning up at my other part-time job to check if I had any. I shared some with a friend who is in the food industry and she said it was one of the best chilli crisps she had tried. That gave me the confidence to start looking into selling it. It was quite a long and painful process getting it ready for sale but now we are finally here and it’s the best feeling. "

She had a small launch a month ago and sold out quickly.

“We sold out on our website and all our stockists within 24 hours and have kept selling out regularly since then.”

Lawson says she’s looking forward to the joint launch.

“It is so special to be able to do this with my mum. She is such an inspiring person and it feels really exciting to be able to celebrate our achievements together.”

The Details:

What: Mandy Hager and Rose Lawson joint launch

When: Sunday, August 11, 3pm-4.30pm

Where: Kāpiti Boating Club, Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach, Paraparaumu