A sketch of Tui McLauchlan. Photo / David Haxton

The Kāpiti Arts and Crafts Society is holding its 50th-anniversary celebrations over the King’s Birthday weekend.

There is a lot on, from watching artists in action and newcomers encouraged to have a go, to a catch-up with past and present members.

There is an exhibition featuring the best work from the society’s various groups, and three paintings by founder and celebrated artist Tui McLauchlan are on display, as well as a sketch and bust of her.

When McLauchlan (1915-2004) came to Paraparaumu in 1974, she was disappointed there wasn’t a lot of art activity going on, especially publicly.

“Tui put a notice in a newspaper calling for all those interested to meet at St Margaret’s Church youth house, which I think is where the Kāpiti Uniting Parish is now,” long-time society member Alison Parsons said.

A mixed-media artwork by David Shea. Photo / David Haxton

“About 60 people turned up and from there they formed a committee, and that was the beginning of the society.”

The society moved a few times including Hurley Rd, Paraparaumu, briefly, and then a community centre over the railway lines where Coasters Musical Theatre is now.

From its inception the aim had always been to own its premises, so fundraising took place over the years.

In the early 1980s, the society was in the position to create and own its building and by 1987, their purpose-built base was opened on council land at 192 Matai Rd, Raumati Beach.

Copper oak leaf by Roman Kleistein. Photo / David Haxton

The building has a wet and dry area, an open workroom, and by 1993, a gallery (Kāpiti Gallery) was added to the workrooms, which is mostly used by groups of the society to hold exhibitions.

One of the exhibitions is an annual one featuring the best works from the society’s various groups.

In the early days, the society was keen to highlight and sell its work, so it had a spot in a former Salvation Army shop on the corner of Alexander Rd and Kowhai Grove, Raumati Beach, that is now Thai Lagoon.

Towards the end of 1977, a lease became available around the corner at 20 Raumati Rd so they took the opportunity to create the Kāpiti Arts and Crafts Shop.

“It was a big step to move there, but it meant more foot traffic.

Artwork by Sharon Hong. Photo / David Haxton

“That has always been like the flagship of the society, for people being made aware of it.”

The society has been an important part of Parson’s life for many years.

“I enjoy sharing skills and ideas, and getting inspiration from other like-minded craftspeople and artists — it’s refreshing and stimulating.

“There’s something on most days and it’s a busy place.”

Kāpiti Arts and Crafts 50th-anniversary celebration details at 192 Matai Rd:

Saturday, June 1, 10am to 3pm: Have a go/artists in action — card making, embroidery, spinning, weaving, pottery, leatherwork, harakeke weaving, jewellery.

Sunday, June 2, 10am to 3pm: Have a go/artists in action — paintings in all media, felting, pottery.

Monday, June 3, 2pm: Join members past and present for afternoon tea and cutting of anniversary cake.



