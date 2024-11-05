Advertisement
Kāpiti Art Studio’s mural project: A celebration of art and inclusion

David Haxton
A mural created by some members of the Kāpiti Art Studio.

A colourful community mural, which has a strong environmental message, has appeared on some fencing in Paraparaumu.

Artist Anja Wilhelmer applied for a Creative Community Grant to work with the Kāpiti Art Studio, a creative space for artists facing participation barriers.

“Every week, we get together and cover topics such as perspectives, colour mixing and portraiture.

“Making a community mural for our neighbours at L’arche in Paraparaumu was one of our projects.

“We choose a water theme that symbolises our ocean on the Kāpiti Coast to raise awareness of the various creatures coexisting peacefully and contentedly despite their differences and also remind us to treat the ocean with kindness and respect because it is part of our home too.

“First, we filled balloons with paint and threw them against the wall for the background.

“Then each artist chose their favourite water animal and added it to the mural.”

Erena Wylie with an artwork she created on a community mural.
Wilhelmer said she felt happy looking at the mural.

“It expresses joy and fun in a very pure and artistic way.

“A reflection of life and what it’s all about - enjoying the time we have here together.”

And she loved working with the Kāpiti Art Studio.

“Usually at workshops, people get quite upset about things they create that aren’t perfect.

“The line is not straight enough or the circle isn’t round enough.

“For this group, those rules don’t apply.

“If they think it doesn’t look good they just laugh and continue creating.

“I intended to teach them art but I realise now that they are teaching me.”

The group is participating in the Resene mural competition and hope to win to be able to support the next project.


