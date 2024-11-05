A mural created by some members of the Kāpiti Art Studio.

A colourful community mural, which has a strong environmental message, has appeared on some fencing in Paraparaumu.

Artist Anja Wilhelmer applied for a Creative Community Grant to work with the Kāpiti Art Studio, a creative space for artists facing participation barriers.

“Every week, we get together and cover topics such as perspectives, colour mixing and portraiture.

“Making a community mural for our neighbours at L’arche in Paraparaumu was one of our projects.

“We choose a water theme that symbolises our ocean on the Kāpiti Coast to raise awareness of the various creatures coexisting peacefully and contentedly despite their differences and also remind us to treat the ocean with kindness and respect because it is part of our home too.