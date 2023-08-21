Gabrielle Ashdown shows a page with some of her artwork on it. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Art Studio has launched a children’s book that celebrates our differences in a fun manner.

This story was written and gifted to Kāpiti Art Studio by former volunteer art tutor Jill Drew.

“Jill wrote this book after moving away and finding herself alone in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns,” Kāpiti Art Studio manager Rebecca Bond said.

“Jill based the book on artist/illustrator Gabrielle Ashdown’s pet canaries, which she is renowned for drawing. Gabrielle is of Te Āti Awa descent and based in Paraparaumu.”

Gabrielle was rapt with the book, A Bird Tale.

“It’s really good and I’m very proud of what we’ve done. It’s going all around the world.”

Bond said the fonts and colours used had been purposely chosen because they were easier to read for those with dyslexia.

“Proceeds from this book will help the artists of Kāpiti Art Studio to continue our legacy.”

Kāpiti Art School helped a lot with the creation of a new children's book. Photo / David Haxton

More than 50 artists, from Kāpiti and Ōtaki Art Studio, Ōtaki College, Kāpiti College and the youngest illustrator, Danika Scott, contributed to the illustrations in the book.

Kāpiti Art Studio is also the proud recipient of a partnership fund grant from Copyright Licensing New Zealand, which means the studio can take the book worldwide.

“I will be visiting creative spaces around the world with it,” Bond said.

She said other financial contributors were from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage’s Creative Spaces fund, which assisted in paying for her time editing the book.

“The Paraparaumu Community Board initiatives funding grant, which was so heartwarming to receive — it’s more than the money, it’s like a pat on the back and a thumbs up.

“And our dear friend Elizabeth Day — a genuine person with a heart of gold who heard about the story and just wanted to help.”

Books can be purchased from the studio, 6 Tongariro St, Paraparaumu, on Thursdays, or online at A Bird Tale