A lot of creativity takes place at Kāpiti Art Studio.

In Volunteer Kāpiti’s monthly series featuring our volunteer community, Bron Thomas visits Kāpiti Art Studio.

Pop your head around the door to one of the Kāpiti Impact Hub’s sunny rooms on a Thursday morning and you are likely to find an industrious group of artists working away on their latest creations.

The Kāpiti Art Studio provides a safe, accessible and inclusive creative space where individuals who face participation barriers to the arts can express themselves creatively and connect with others in the wider community.

Sourcing their inspiration from the surrounding environment and indigenous cultural influences, artists are nurtured and encouraged to develop their unique creative paths.

Under the guidance of the award-winning environmental artist Rebecca Bond, volunteers provide gentle support and assistance to workshop participants in the studio’s Paraparaumu and Ōtaki locations, as they create beautiful paintings, collages, sculptures and wearable art for exhibitions, award competitions and sale.