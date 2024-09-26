The Kāinga Ora development at 112 Main Rd South, Raumati Beach. Photo / David Haxton
Work is underway to create a 26-dwelling social housing development in Raumati Beach.
“Kāinga Ora has an agreement with developer Gibbons and Co that confirms our intention to purchase 26 homes at 112 Main Rd South, in Raumati Beach, once they are completed around late 2025,” Wellington regional director Vicki McLaren said.
“We will continue to work proactively with the developer, to ensure the homes are of a high construction standard, using designs that complement both the environment as well as meeting the needs of our customers and communities.”
A fact sheet said there would be 15 two-bedroom and 11 three-bedroom low-maintenance homes which would be fully insulated with carpets, curtains and double glazing.
Each home will also have its own private, low-maintenance garden with a citrus tree, as well as access to two shared community gardens in the heart of the development.
“To help achieve this, we have pre-housing conversations with applicants to understand their specific needs, supports and existing connections to the community.”
Those selected to move into the new homes would have a housing support manager “assigned to them who knows the local area and will support them as they settle into their new home and community”.
“Regular maintenance work and inspections are undertaken to keep the homes warm, dry, healthy and safe.”
McLaren said Kāinga Ora had recently completed 21 homes in Ōtaki and was about to complete another two in Paraparaumu next month.
“All other Kāinga Ora social housing projects not already contracted for delivery are currently under assessment, while we confirm our social housing projects with a focus on best value for money and the areas of greatest social housing need. This includes 59-69 Raumati Rd. We will keep the community informed as decisions are made.”
Kāinga Ora bought 4.6 hectares of empty land at 59-69 Raumati Rd in late 2022 with the intention to create 100 homes.
A social media post by the Raumati Community Board said the development at 59-69 Raumati Rd was “increasingly unlikely” to proceed.
It said following a reset within Kāinga Ora, its new chief executive was focusing on short-term outcomes and reviewing its portfolio of properties.
“A paper will go to Cabinet in November for decisions around keeping or divesting particular properties.
“The site at 59-69 Raumati Rd is unlikely to be considered a good short-term or medium-term option.