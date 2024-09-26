Once the homes were available, the agency’s placement team would “match people with the greatest need from the Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) Housing Register”.

“There are currently 159 individuals and families on the register who are in need of housing in Kāpiti.

“We understand the importance of good placement and our team work hard to match people into the right home and community which best meets their needs.

“To help achieve this, we have pre-housing conversations with applicants to understand their specific needs, supports and existing connections to the community.”

Twenty-six social housing homes will be built in partnership with Kāinga Ora at 112 Main Rd South, in Raumati Beach.

Those selected to move into the new homes would have a housing support manager “assigned to them who knows the local area and will support them as they settle into their new home and community”.

“Regular maintenance work and inspections are undertaken to keep the homes warm, dry, healthy and safe.”

McLaren said Kāinga Ora had recently completed 21 homes in Ōtaki and was about to complete another two in Paraparaumu next month.

“All other Kāinga Ora social housing projects not already contracted for delivery are currently under assessment, while we confirm our social housing projects with a focus on best value for money and the areas of greatest social housing need. This includes 59-69 Raumati Rd. We will keep the community informed as decisions are made.”

Kāinga Ora bought 4.6 hectares of empty land at 59-69 Raumati Rd in late 2022 with the intention to create 100 homes.

A social media post by the Raumati Community Board said the development at 59-69 Raumati Rd was “increasingly unlikely” to proceed.

It said following a reset within Kāinga Ora, its new chief executive was focusing on short-term outcomes and reviewing its portfolio of properties.

“A paper will go to Cabinet in November for decisions around keeping or divesting particular properties.

“The site at 59-69 Raumati Rd is unlikely to be considered a good short-term or medium-term option.

“Plans for the site are currently on hold, and divesting the land remains one of their options.

“While no decisions have been made about the site, it seems increasingly unlikely that a development will proceed, but if it does it will be a long way down the track.”



