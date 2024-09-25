Heritage session
On Wednesday, October 9, from 1pm, Dr Jock Phillips will speak on the topic: Why were there so many memorials to Māori in colonial NZ?
“This is one of a series of informal discussions being held at the museum this year,” Maclean said.
Author talk
On Wednesday, October 16, from 5.30pm, Athol McCredie will talk about his book Leslie Adkin Farmer Photographer. He will be joined by historian Anthony Dreaver who wrote a book about Adkin in 1997. This event is being run by Books & Co and hosted by Ōtaki Heritage. People need to RSVP to otaki@booksandco.co.nz
Journal launch
On Friday, November 1, from 5.30pm, is the Ōtaki Historical Journal launch.
“We’re proud to be launching volume 45 of our area’s long-running historical journal which as usual is full of interesting stories and research.
“Come and meet some of the contributors and buy your copy.”
Heritage fest
As part of the Wellington Heritage Festival, from October 26 to November 17, there is a Kāpiti Heritage session on Sunday, November 10, from 2pm to 4pm.
“As part of this, a programme of short talks by heritage experts about the stories, archaeology and research into the history of the Kāpiti Coast will be hosted at the museum.” Book via email at admin@otakimuseum.co.nz. Check out the festival events here.
New face
“We have bold new signs on the front and back of the museum building so our presence in Main St, Ōtaki, is now much more visible. We are grateful to Kāpiti Coast District Council [the building owners] who have been cleaning the building frontage and helped to put up our large sign.”