Ōtaki Heritage museum has new signage on its building.

Ōtaki Heritage museum has an interesting line-up of free events for the public over the next few weeks.

It starts with the annual general meeting on Sunday, October 6 from 2pm where people can learn how well the museum has done over the year and its plans for next year.

“This short meeting will be followed by afternoon tea and a presentation, Reeling in the Years by Rob Webb, who has been recording local oral histories for us and who is a presenter on Newstalk ZB,” trustee Sarah Maclean said.

It is also an opportunity to learn about the many interesting voluntary roles at Ōtaki Heritage.

“These range from caring for the collection and welcoming visitors to membership of the governing trust board.”