Join the fun at Paekākāriki’s Rainbow Gala and plant sale this October

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
3 mins to read
From back left: Natnael Afera-Bradlow, Neela Meeran, Mia Meeran, Misha Godden-McMullen, Nina Godden-McMullen, Olive Batsford and Eleanor Kennedy attended the 2022 Paekākāriki School Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale. Photo / Amy Delahunty

There will be plenty of colour in Paekākāriki this month, as a local school celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community at its annual gala day and plant sale.

The annual Paekākāriki School Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale takes place at the end of the month and PTA chair Amy Delahunty said the event is part of the town’s Pride Weekend.

“Since I became the chairperson six years ago, we’ve made our school gala a part of the village’s Pride Weekend by turning it into a rainbow gala and plant sale. We feel the values behind Pride Weekend are important for our tamariki to learn. At Paekākāriki School we create a safe space for people to be themselves and an extension of that is our Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale.”

She said the gala will be packed with opportunities for people to have some colourful fun.

“We’ll have lots of face painting, a rainbow scavenger hunt and a rainbow hair stall where people can get their hair done. We’re also running a rainbow colour fight, similar to a colour run except people can throw the coloured powder on themselves and others. It allows everyone to get all nice and colourful before the parade and disco.”

Delahunty said there will be plenty of activities and games on the day for children.

“We have a lot of fun inflatables like a slide, an obstacle course, basketball and axe throwing”

There will be various stall holders along with several food trucks, she said.

“We get a lot of amazing vendors. The kids can also set up a stall and sell what they’ve made. One year we had someone selling biscuits and another child selling their jewellery. We also always have amazing food at the event like pulled pork and frybread, barbecue food, a tea room with cakes and cookies and a candy floss machine.”

Audrey Kennedy, Ana Vieira, Esme Batsford and Eleanor Kennedy at the 2022 Paekākāriki School Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale. Photo / Bob Zuur.
Audrey Kennedy, Ana Vieira, Esme Batsford and Eleanor Kennedy at the 2022 Paekākāriki School Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale. Photo / Bob Zuur.

She said New Zealand singer-songwriter Ebony Lamb will be there on the day along with Pōneke songwriter Gram Antler.

“We’re excited to have her and Gram Antler coming along to perform. Gram has a connection to the school which is how all this happened. We’ll have other musicians performing on the day as well.”

There will be prizes up for grabs with raffles and a silent auction on the day.

“Up for grabs we have kids activities, local business vouchers and a stay away in Wellington.”

Also happening on the day is a popular plant sale.

“We have an amazing school garden run by a fantastic group of volunteers, the Potty Potters. They work all year round to produce seedlings and plants for the event. The Potty Potters say there will be plants for all corners of your garden, lots of summer vegetables, tomatoes, herbs, succulents and much more”.

The money from the plant sale goes directly back to the school garden while funds raised from the Rainbow Gala will be used to create and purchase a new playground for the kids.

With plenty to do and see at the event, Delahunty expects the event to be popular.

“We just want to thank everyone who supports our school. We’re super excited for the event.”

The Details:

What: Paekākāriki School Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale

When: Saturday, October 26, 10am-1pm

Where: Paekākāriki School

Other: Free entry. Eftpos available for food, activities and stalls

More information: email paekakarikischoolpta@gmail.com

