From back left: Natnael Afera-Bradlow, Neela Meeran, Mia Meeran, Misha Godden-McMullen, Nina Godden-McMullen, Olive Batsford and Eleanor Kennedy attended the 2022 Paekākāriki School Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale. Photo / Amy Delahunty

There will be plenty of colour in Paekākāriki this month, as a local school celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community at its annual gala day and plant sale.

The annual Paekākāriki School Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale takes place at the end of the month and PTA chair Amy Delahunty said the event is part of the town’s Pride Weekend.

“Since I became the chairperson six years ago, we’ve made our school gala a part of the village’s Pride Weekend by turning it into a rainbow gala and plant sale. We feel the values behind Pride Weekend are important for our tamariki to learn. At Paekākāriki School we create a safe space for people to be themselves and an extension of that is our Rainbow Gala and Plant Sale.”

She said the gala will be packed with opportunities for people to have some colourful fun.

“We’ll have lots of face painting, a rainbow scavenger hunt and a rainbow hair stall where people can get their hair done. We’re also running a rainbow colour fight, similar to a colour run except people can throw the coloured powder on themselves and others. It allows everyone to get all nice and colourful before the parade and disco.”