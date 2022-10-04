Kāpiti Business Hall of Fame inductee John Barrett.

John Barrett, who helped develop an award-winning tourism business, has been inducted into the Kāpiti Business Hall of Fame.

Over the years Barrett has developed Kāpiti Island Nature Tours and has held a wide range of roles in various organisations too.

His son Pera accepted the honour on his behalf at Electra Business and Innovation Awards as Barrett was unable to attend because of illness.

Afterwards, Barrett said it was "pretty damn humbling" to receive the accolade.

"Knowing some of the previous recipients of this award, it's very humbling and a great privilege to be included in this group."

Barrett acknowledged the support and guidance of kaumatua he had been "lucky enough" to work with for 40 years including Koro Don, Uncle Whatarangi, Uncle Iwi Katea and others including Robin Hape.

"Being able to watch them in action and listen to them was a pretty good learning experience.

"Working with them gave me a very clear direction about rangatiratanga too."

He acknowledged the Māori business network Te Roopu Pakihi and the various Kāpiti business groups he had been involved with.

And he made special mention of whanau who had been integral to the success of the island business.

Barrett, who is Ngati Raukawa, Te Ati Awa and Ngati Torangatira, visited Kāpiti Island for the first time in 1955 as a young boy.

His great-grandfather Wi Parata te Kahakura left the farm on the island to Barrett's grandmother, who held a kaitiaki role, as there was no money in farming it.

By the early 1970s, and newly married, Barrett started building a bach on the island, which his wider whanau took a keen interest in, and without a conscious effort, began the development of the island business.

In the early 1990s he developed a 20-week youth development life skills programme on the island which led to requests from adults to visit, that in turn really sowed the seed for the tourism business.

By 1999 Barrett, who had a keen interest in the tourism sector, and his sister Amo, founded Kāpiti Island Nature Tours which slowly developed into the thriving nature-focused business it is today making up a team of 40 staff.

It hasn't always been an easy road especially when the idea of a tourism business became known publicly.

Some sections of the community were firmly against it fearing the island's flora and fauna would be unduly affected.

But a court granted permission, with conditions, and the business started, and has led to countless people enjoying overnight stays on the island including the joy of seeing kiwi in their natural environment.

Barrett has also been an advocate of indigenous higher education and conservation practices.

A citation read out by Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan said: "John has poured his life's energy into building an iconic tourism attraction, he has weathered considerable objections to his vision, but has stayed the course and today showcases a predator-free nature reserve showcasing bird life and pristine New Zealand bushland and beach.

"A man of your prominence, and as humble as you are, shines a light on what can be achieved.

"Your selfless roles across our community are to be admired, respected and celebrated."