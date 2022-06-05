Jenny Gordon. Photo / David Haxton

"Receiving this honour has been both overwhelming and very humbling for me as I have played just a small part in the development and success of Catholic education."

That was Jenny Gordon's reaction to being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours list for services to Catholic education.

"I accepted it in acknowledgement of Catholic education and to pay tribute to the wonderful people who make up the rich fabric and whānau of Catholic Education.

"Their dedication, passion and commitment to providing an authentic Catholic education for our tamariki is inspirational."

Jenny, from Waikanae Beach, has contributed to Catholic education for more than 40 years, including 25 years as a teacher specialising in mathematics and religious education at several state-integrated schools including St Mary's College in Wellington.

She coordinated the Catholic Family Life Education programme for the Archdiocese and was involved in developing and implementing the document Te Houhanga Rongo: A Path to Healing.

She was the vicar of education for the Archbishop of Wellington, becoming the first female and first layperson to hold the role.

The role saw her appointed to exercise local jurisdiction for Catholic education which saw her oversee the operation of the Catholic state-integrated schools for the Wellington Archdiocese comprising more than 45 schools.

Among other things, she was instrumental in building a strong relationship with the Ministry of Education, the Association of Proprietors of Integrated Schools and the New Zealand Catholic Education Office.

Jenny trained as a primary and secondary school teacher concurrently before spending three years in primary state schools.

Finding a position as a secondary school teacher was a bit difficult until "someone shoulder tapped me when I was in Gisborne and said 'Oh there's a job going in Campion College for form one and two so there was the beginning of my connection to Catholic education".

Despite the stroke of luck, she believes she would have "found my way" into Catholic education eventually, especially because of her faith.

"It has been a privilege to have been involved in and to serve Catholic education and the state integrated sector.

"Of particular importance is that I have always been in a faith community where I was able to promote and strengthen Catholic education and be a kaitiaki of Catholic Special Character.

"I express deep gratitude to the many wonderful people and organisations who have journeyed with me over the years, my family, mentors, students, teachers, and colleagues.

"He tangata, he tangata, he tangata – it is the people, the people, the people."