Jason Davy: From trolley wrangler to supermarket owner

"And I guess it shows that young ones just starting out can reach their goals if they work hard."

Jason left school at age 16 and became a trolley wrangler at Pak 'n Save New Plymouth in 1987, then becoming a deli assistant a year later, then deli assistant manager two years after that.

He became deli manager in New World Wellington City in 1993 for a year before joining the Kapiti Pak 'n Save where he has held manager positions in the deli, grocery, hardware and liquor departments before becoming store manager in 2011.

Jason credits Foodstuffs internal management development programme, and the mentorship of his long-time bosses at Pak 'n Save Kapiti, owners Peter Anderson and Glen Taylor, with helping him reach his goal of store ownership.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without the training, leadership and coaching that I received from Peter and Glen.

"They, along with all the managers and staff at Pak 'n Save Kapiti are a large part of the reason I've been successful, and I'm very thankful to them all for their encouragement and support."

Mr Anderson, who is also the Foodstuffs North Island board chairman, said for hard working, passionate individuals with strong leadership skills these opportunities exist right across the Foodstuffs network both at store level and in the support centres.

"It is in the Foodstuffs DNA to work hard and have a real passion for the business and Jason really is a great example of what can be achieved through hard graft and dedication.

"As a cooperative the Foodstuffs business is unique, each store is operated by an owner that lives and breathes the success of their store.

"Part of this success is seeing our people achieve their true potential.

"And I feel that I speak on behalf of all the New World and Pak 'n Save owners when I say we take real pride in investing in our people and giving them the chance to grow and develop within the wider business.

"Jason is a wonderful example of how our people can rise through the ranks by working hard and seizing all the opportunities that are made available to them.

"Glen and I wish him every success as he takes on New World Foxton.

"I know he will do a great job."

Jason, who has been married to Patricia for over 22 years, and together they have three children, Chloe, Madison and Zavier, loves being in the supermarket business.

"It moves fast and no day is ever the same.

"The heartbeat of a supermarket is quite simply its customers.

"Making sure we meet, and exceed, our customer's expectations every day is both challenging and thrilling."

Jason Davy's work history at Foodstuffs:

2016 Store owner, New World Foxton

2012 Winner, Wellington Top Shop Award (large format)

2011 Store manager, Pak 'n Save Kapiti

2010 Winner, Foodstuffs Emerging Leader Award

1997 Grocery/hardware/liquor manager, Pak 'n Save Kapiti

1994 Deli manager, Pak 'n Save Kapiti

1993 Deli manager, New World Wellington City

1990 Deli assistant-manager, Pak 'n Save New Plymouth

1988 Deli assistant, Pak 'n Save New Plymouth

1987 Trolley wrangler, Pak 'n Save New Plymouth