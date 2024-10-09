Ruby’s artwork included a portrait of herself, vibrant colours and wording.

“All words on it have been said to me in person, which has sometimes been quite upsetting.”

Proud mother Sam Benson said her daughter deserved the win.

“She’s had a rough time coming to terms with dyslexia, attention deficit disorder, and everything that comes with it.

“But she’s an absolute trooper and I’m so excited for her.”

Many of winners from a dyslexia competition. Photo / David Haxton

Ruby intended to invest her competition winnings in art supplies.

She is keen to make a career out of her artistic talent and has already created business cards promoting Ruby’s Art Murals.

After appearing on television with Styles and junior winner Miles Wardon, Ruby went to Te Papa with her family.

When looking through the art area, she turned to her mother and said, “One day my artwork will be here.”

Styles told the library audience that the Kāpiti Coast was “probably one of the best places in New Zealand to have dyslexia because there is a lot of support”.

He had an important message to all the young people who entered the competition.

“Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are disabled or disadvantaged in any way.

“Many of you have suffered from what I call dis-teachia.

“You haven’t been taught in a way that is best for the way that you learn.

“This is not a criticism of any individual teacher because I know they are doing their best but they haven’t been trained, supported or resourced to meet the needs of the 10 to 15% of New Zealanders with dyslexia, which equates to about 80,000 primary and secondary school children with dyslexia.”

Styles said the future was “very bright” for people with dyslexia.

“There is all sorts of technology coming out that is going to level the playing field for people with dyslexia.”

Results of the competition:

Senior section 13 to 19 years

Overall winner: Ruby Ansell

Winners: Mahala Mosen, Jack Friggins, Ella Potter, Emily Dentice.

Junior section up to 13 years

Overall winner: Miles Wardon

Winners: Arabella Friggins, Isaac Colville-Smith, George Walters, Bella Watt, Laycie Howard-Yip, Micah Thorne.