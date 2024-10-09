“You haven’t been taught in a way that is best for the way that you learn.
“This is not a criticism of any individual teacher because I know they are doing their best but they haven’t been trained, supported or resourced to meet the needs of the 10 to 15% of New Zealanders with dyslexia, which equates to about 80,000 primary and secondary school children with dyslexia.”
Styles said the future was “very bright” for people with dyslexia.
“There is all sorts of technology coming out that is going to level the playing field for people with dyslexia.”