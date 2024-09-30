From a folk duo playing small shows around New Zealand to main stage festivals, the evolution to an eclectic and intentionally poppier sound has transpired.
Do You? featuring Wellington’s dream popster and co-producer ‘Module’ on beats and electric guitar, had its final production done by Steve Rokosh, who has also crafted the upcoming album, promising an uplifting journey whilst also pulling on your heartstrings.
Rokosh’s clients include Emmylou Harris, Sass Jordan, Ruben Young and Jocelyn Alice. He has also scored music for ABC Family, Electronic Arts and Universal Music.
Module is the name under which Wellington-based New Zealand musician Jeramiah Ross has released his work since 2003. He composes and produces Electronic, Downtempo, Ambient, and Classical music.
Ross has released several albums and has contributed to soundtracks of video games such as Shatter and Robot Unicorn Attack 2.
In The Shallows is the first signing by ‘Mood’, Grant Hislop’s new music company. Hislop who founded The Rock, co-founded Radioworks (now MediaWorks) and was previously head of labels and A&R at Warner Music, label managing Anika Moa, Fur Patrol, Shihad and Weta. He also worked with Goodshirt, Pluto, Opshop, Goldenhorse, Tadpole and Jordan Luck as manager and booking agent.
The Details
What: In The Shallows featuring Danni Davis
When: Saturday, Oct 12, 7pm
Where: St Peter’s Hall, Paekākāriki
Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz