In the Shallows to debut new song at Paekākāriki concert

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Danni Davis will be performing a concert in the St Peter's Hall.

Paekākāriki based In the Shallows, featuring Welsh singer-songwriter Danni Davis, will perform her new song Do You? at her concert.

The song is about relationship breakdowns, the grief that ensues, and the determination to pick yourself back up again, learn from your mistakes, heal, and move forward, Davis said.

“Wanting honesty and mutual accountability, but not getting it because of another person’s denial, unwillingness and or inability.

“I believe there are great gifts on the other side of avoidance and the lies we tell ourselves and others, if we can have the courage to face our fears and demons.

“But in any relationship, both must be willing”

From a folk duo playing small shows around New Zealand to main stage festivals, the evolution to an eclectic and intentionally poppier sound has transpired.

Do You? featuring Wellington’s dream popster and co-producer ‘Module’ on beats and electric guitar, had its final production done by Steve Rokosh, who has also crafted the upcoming album, promising an uplifting journey whilst also pulling on your heartstrings.

Rokosh’s clients include Emmylou Harris, Sass Jordan, Ruben Young and Jocelyn Alice. He has also scored music for ABC Family, Electronic Arts and Universal Music.

Module is the name under which Wellington-based New Zealand musician Jeramiah Ross has released his work since 2003. He composes and produces Electronic, Downtempo, Ambient, and Classical music.

Ross has released several albums and has contributed to soundtracks of video games such as Shatter and Robot Unicorn Attack 2.

In The Shallows is the first signing by ‘Mood’, Grant Hislop’s new music company. Hislop who founded The Rock, co-founded Radioworks (now MediaWorks) and was previously head of labels and A&R at Warner Music, label managing Anika Moa, Fur Patrol, Shihad and Weta. He also worked with Goodshirt, Pluto, Opshop, Goldenhorse, Tadpole and Jordan Luck as manager and booking agent.

The Details

What: In The Shallows featuring Danni Davis

When: Saturday, Oct 12, 7pm

Where: St Peter’s Hall, Paekākāriki

Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz


