Danni Davis will be performing a concert in the St Peter's Hall.

Paekākāriki based In the Shallows, featuring Welsh singer-songwriter Danni Davis, will perform her new song Do You? at her concert.

The song is about relationship breakdowns, the grief that ensues, and the determination to pick yourself back up again, learn from your mistakes, heal, and move forward, Davis said.

“Wanting honesty and mutual accountability, but not getting it because of another person’s denial, unwillingness and or inability.

“I believe there are great gifts on the other side of avoidance and the lies we tell ourselves and others, if we can have the courage to face our fears and demons.

“But in any relationship, both must be willing”