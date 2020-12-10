Imagination Gin release new limited edition gin

Imagination Gin and Tall Poppy have collaborated together to create a poppy seed gin.

Poppy seeds feature in the latest limited-edition gin from local gin makers Imagination Gin, created in collaboration with Tall Poppy Real Estate.

Limited to 420 bottles, white and black poppy seeds, grapefruit, lemons, and other botanicals are infused with Imagination's Dry Gin.

Imagination Gin co-founder Chris Charteris said the poppy seeds give a sweet, fruity, and slightly nutty flavour.

"Poppy seeds are used for subtle sweetness in gin overseas, but it's relatively new for New Zealand.

"Any ingredients you use for cooking (or grow in the garden) can flavour gin.

"For it to be a true dry gin, juniper berries need to be prominent - then it's a matter of creating a balance through additional and complementary citrus, spice and herbaceous flavours.

"And of course, in this gin, there are poppy seeds."

The citrus, grapefruit and lemons used to make the new gin came from the backyards of Tall Poppy staff in Kāpiti, making it a truly local labour of love.

"The great thing about the Poppy Seed Gin is it's a massive collaboration in and out of the bottle."

It's the first time Imagination has worked with a real estate company to create a new gin.

Nestled in Reikiorangi, at the bottom of the Akatarawa Rd, Imagination Gin originally was established in 2018.

Their gin's unique, innovative flavour comes from distilling in an 8-plate fractionating column using charcoal filtered rainwater, and a distinctive yeast used in fermentation.

Tall Poppy senior marketing manager Heidi Roberts said they love to collaborate with other local companies.

"Imagination Gin is distilled less than 15 minutes away from Tall Poppy HQ.

"As soon as we met Chris and Simon, we realised the parallels between our brands.

"Like us, they're doing unique things within the industry and are being recognised for their innovation.

"As soon as we began talking about how we can put a Tall Poppy spin on their classic dry gin, Chris and Simon suggested poppy seeds - it was an immediate yes for us and a clear nod to our brand."

The Tall Poppy x Imagination Gin will be available to Tall Poppy's team of over 150 sales consultants around New Zealand as gifts for clients - taking the Kapiti collaboration from the Bay of Plenty to Invercargill.

The gin is the first in a new range of locally focused collaborations Tall Poppy will release in 2021.