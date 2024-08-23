A standalone building in the Coastlands shopping precinct is undergoing extensive refurbishments for the Ministry of Social Development The architect for the project is Alastair Crabb of Architecture Lab and the principal contractor is Holmes Construction. A lot of building work is happening at the Coastlands-owned building, which had been used as a restaurant previously, before the ministry moves in sometime in December or early next year. “People are at the heart of everything we do,” MSD Wellington regional commissioner Gagau Annandale-Stone said. “We are moving our Kāpiti services to a new location to provide better facilities for clients, kaimahi and visitors, with a focus on privacy and security.

“The service centre workspaces will be multi-purpose and flexible, to better meet staff needs and support the changing ways our clients want to work with us.” The lease on MSD’s current premises on the western side of Coastlands shopping mall, had expired. The new building, on the eastern side of the shopping precinct, previously housed restaurants such as Breakers. MSD will be the sole tenant.

Applications open for resident potters

The Mirek Smíšek Arts Trust is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2025-2026 Resident Potters programme at The Kilns at Te Horo. This prestigious residency offers ceramic artists a unique opportunity to work in a beautiful and historically significant location, interpreting the legacy of renowned potter Mirek Smíšek. Since its inception in October 2023, the residency has hosted three talented potters. It provides a rent-free stay at the newly renovated Te Horo Railway Station and workspace in the Doreen Blumhardt Red Cottage Studio, both situated next to the iconic bee-hive kilns built by Smíšek in the 1970s. The residency is an integral part of the trust’s mission to celebrate, educate, and inspire through the arts. The Kilns at Te Horo, where Smíšek lived and worked from 1963 until the late 1990s, is surrounded by native bush. The site is open to the public from Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, allowing visitors to experience the rich history and ongoing artistic endeavours.

Applications are open for three residency terms:

April/May/June 2025 (three months)

July/August/September 2025 (three months)

October 2025-March 2026 (six months)

The deadline for applications is November 10. Interested artists are encouraged to indicate their preferred dates and duration when applying. For further details and to obtain an application form, please email thekilnsattehoro@gmail.com.



