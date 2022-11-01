Reed Prinsep leads out the Hurricanes in their pre-season game against the Crusaders at Levin Domain in 2019. Photo / Darryl Butler

The Hurricanes and Crusaders will battle it out in a pre-season clash at Levin Domain early next year.

"We're thrilled to be able to take a pre-season fixture out to the wider region and give local fans a taste of Super Rugby," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said.

"February is the perfect time of year for fans to enjoy some early-evening footy in the sunny Horowhenua."

Thousands of fans are expected to cheer on their favourite team in a sea of yellow and black as the Hurricanes connect with their proud region for the match.

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland said, "Our players really enjoy connecting with their community, and I'm sure this game will mean a lot to local rugby fans in Horowhenua and Kāpiti as well.

"A couple of our squad played junior rugby in Horowhenua and Kāpiti, so the opportunity for our team to play Super Rugby on a ground in their home district is pretty special.

"We look forward to working closely with Horowhenua District Council and the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union over the coming months to bring this fixture together in what will be our final preparation for the 2023 season."

"We are excited to extend Horowhenua hospitality to both the Hurricanes and Crusaders," said Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden.

"Horowhenua has a proud history of producing rugby stars such as Carlos Spencer and Codie Taylor, and we have large numbers of rugby fans and players in the district.

"We're anticipating thousands of people at the game from near and afar, and we look forward to hosting them all."

TJ Perenara poses for a photo with young fans at Levin Domain in 2019. Photo / Darryl Butler

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Football Union chief executive Corey Kennett said: "We are thrilled to host this pre-season game between the Hurricanes and Crusaders at the Levin Domain on Friday, February 17 at 5pm."

"This match is part of an exciting time for the Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby community, as eight days later on Saturday, February 25, the opening match of the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition between the Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa will also be held at the Levin Domain.

"We wish to thank the Hurricanes for this incredible opportunity, and look forward to working together in the lead-up to this game.

"We also wish to thank our partners, Horowhenua District Council and Recreational Services, who have provided great support to make this event possible".

More than 5000 people descended on the Levin Domain when the Hurricanes took on the Crusaders at a 2019 pre-season match, with similar numbers expected in 2023.

Tickets for the upcoming Hurricanes v Crusaders pre-season match in Levin on Friday, February 17 are $15 per adult and $5 per child.

An exclusive pre-sale window for Hurricanes 2023 Members will open in January before tickets go on sale to the general public.