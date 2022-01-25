Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Kapiti News

House of Travel Kāpiti hits the road - literally

4 minutes to read
Jo Coolen with her eye-catching travel agency caravan. Photo / David Haxton

Jo Coolen with her eye-catching travel agency caravan. Photo / David Haxton

David Haxton
By
David Haxton

Editor

Going the extra mile for clients has never been more important for those involved in the travel industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused havoc in the industry with job losses and gutting of a vast

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.