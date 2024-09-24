Advertisement
Honouring a legacy: Sue and Jack Leslie Rotary Charitable Trust grant applications open for practical education

Sue and Jack Leslie.

Are you a dreamer, a doer, or a creator from Kāpiti-Horowhenua?

The Sue and Jack Leslie Rotary Charitable Trust, administered by the Kāpiti Rotary Club, is now accepting grant applications to help you turn your hands-on career aspirations into reality.

Whether you’re passionate about trades, eager to start an apprenticeship, dreaming of launching a small business, or inspired to create art, this trust is here to support you.

Unlike traditional scholarships that focus solely on academic achievements, these grants are designed for those who excel in practical, hands-on fields.

Imagine having the financial backing to pursue further studies, acquire essential tools and equipment, purchase art materials, or cover tutorage fees.

This is your chance to receive the support you need to thrive in your chosen path.

The late Sue and Jack Leslie were pillars of the Kāpiti community, known for their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to education.

In 1962, they founded Leslie Trading, a pioneering business that provided uniforms and apparel across New Zealand, employing 70 people at its peak.

Their legacy extends beyond business; they were also passionate about supporting education in all its forms.

Jack Leslie, a respected councillor on the first Kāpiti Borough Council and an inductee of the Kāpiti Horowhenua Business Hall of Fame, along with Sue, received a Mayoral Award in 2010 for their extensive contributions to the community.

They believed in the importance of apprenticeships, polytech courses, arts, and small business ventures, which led to the establishment of this trust.

Grant application forms are available upon request from the secretary at (04) 298 1094 or via email at peter@kandandca.co.nz.


