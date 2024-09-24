Sue and Jack Leslie.

Are you a dreamer, a doer, or a creator from Kāpiti-Horowhenua?

The Sue and Jack Leslie Rotary Charitable Trust, administered by the Kāpiti Rotary Club, is now accepting grant applications to help you turn your hands-on career aspirations into reality.

Whether you’re passionate about trades, eager to start an apprenticeship, dreaming of launching a small business, or inspired to create art, this trust is here to support you.

Unlike traditional scholarships that focus solely on academic achievements, these grants are designed for those who excel in practical, hands-on fields.

Imagine having the financial backing to pursue further studies, acquire essential tools and equipment, purchase art materials, or cover tutorage fees.