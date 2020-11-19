Helen Guthrie steps down from Waikanae Music Society committee

Helen Guthrie and Germana Nicklin. Photo / Paul Dunmore

Having spent over 35 years helping to run one of New Zealand's most successful chamber music societies, Helen Guthrie has finally called it a day.

She has stepped down from the Waikanae Music Society committee.

Helen was president for 25 of those 35 years, and after stepping aside from that role in 2015, took on the role of membership secretary and then treasurer.

When asked what kept her on the committee so long, she said, "I was a musician myself, so I loved being involved in bringing these concerts to the coast.

"It is so satisfying to see how much joy they bring to our audiences.

"There really seemed no reason to stop.

"But there does come a time."

She won't really be stopping as people will still see her helping out at concerts.

It is this work ethic that has seen her being recognised locally with a Kāpiti Civic Award in 2015 and nationally with a Queen's Service Medal in 2018, both for outstanding service to chamber music and gardening.

When asked how the Waikanae Music Society will cope without her, Helen said there are good people on the committee.

"We work together well.

"It's been a great committee to be a part of but there is always a need for more people to put their hand up.

"The society doesn't run itself."

Helen contributed a lot to the society over her 35 years on the committee.

She performed regularly in the Waikanae Music Society annual concert featuring Kāpiti musicians for the best part of a decade until these concerts were discontinued in 2000.

For 10 years, Helen used her artistic and gardening expertise to decorate the concert stage with floral arrangements made with materials from her own garden.

She was a founding member of the Waikanae Music Society Charitable Trust for Young Musicians, which, since its inception in 2008, has awarded annual scholarships to promising tertiary-level students totalling $99,000.

Paul Dunmore, a former professor of accounting at Massey University, is the new treasurer and will also take over membership.