Guy Williams entertains during a comedy show. Photo / M Cooke

One of the country's well-known comedians is performing a one-off show in Paraparaumu.

Guy Williams has been on television screens for years making people laugh with his brand of dry off-beat humour.

While he's been on stage in many of the main cities too, it's a chance to perform in places like Paraparaumu which has him excited.

"Part of the reason for the tour is that I've never been to places like Paraparaumu for stand-up comedy.

"I've been wanting to go for a long time and you guys have got a beautiful new venue."

His latest standup comedy show, called I Gotta Move A Car, comes to the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre this month.

The name of the show stems from a drama about his car parked close to Nelson Airport.

"Last year I was living in my home town of Nelson and I bought a car when I was there.

"Then I got work back in Auckland so moved back but left my car parked just outside the airport and now the council is threatening to possess my car.

"So I'm going back to Nelson to get my car and then I'm driving up to Auckland but I'm stopping by beautiful places like the lovely Kāpiti Coast on the way."

Guy Williams makes a point. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

The stand-up comedy show was a mix of script and ad-lib.

"It's me ranting for an hour. Hopefully it's funny. I've been doing comedy for close to 15 years so I'd like to think I'm getting mildly competent at it.

"And at the moment I'm on good form. I've just come back from doing shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Christchurch so I've got a good run of momentum under my belt and I'm ready for Paraparaumu.

"Small-town New Zealand can be tricky. A lot of people don't know what to expect from comedy, a lot of stand-up comedians don't come through maybe, and also New Zealand crowds, in general, can be a little like 'okay punk make me laugh punk' but if everyone shows up with a good attitude then it should be an awesome night I reckon."

Williams said New Zealand was generally a reserved culture which had toughened him and made him work hard.

"But New Zealand crowds are very rewarding and generous as well when you're funny which is the plus side."

Williams, a previous Billy T Award recipient, grew up with a love of humour especially during his days as a student at Nelson College.

Napoleon Dynamite, Monty Python, The Office had him in stitches although becoming a comedian certainly wasn't on his radar.

His love of comedy was really fostered when, as a student at Victoria University, he was invited by a female friend to a comedy night at San Fran, Cuba St.

"I was really excited because I thought it was a date ... I remember asking a mate if I should take flowers ... when I got there I was heartbroken to realise it was a group trip.

"Thank goodness I didn't bring flowers because there were about eight of us there.

"She'd invited us to support her brother who was giving comedy a try.

"While I was kind of crushed, and a little bit disappointed I wasn't there on a date, I really enjoyed the gig and it was the best night of my life.

"I'd never laughed so hard and haven't since to be honest.

"I fell in love with comedy and started going back every week just to watch and then when they offered competitions I started entering."

Williams won a standup competition called Dai's Protege, which led to him being comedian Dai Henwood's opening act on various stages around the country.

Guy Williams on his television show New Zealand Today. Photo / Zara Staples

"It was really a baptism of fire for me."

One evening he was having dinner with Henwood, who was a star on the C4 channel, and Henwood's producers, and he rubbished one of the shows called The Jono Project.

"One of the women I was talking to said she was the person who helped make the show so I felt really embarrassed about it.

"But it turned out they were looking to hire people the next year and believe or not, that's how lucky I am, they hired me and that's how I got my start in television."

For a few years he worked on The Jono and Ben Show doing sketches which would be the inspiration behind his current television show called New Zealand Today.

"I've only been to Kāpiti once where I went to a campground where Google reviews were talking about a man who was washing undies.

"That's my one experience of Kāpiti, which let's be honest, was a mixed bag, so I've got to come back and get a better experience."

I Gotta Move A Car show will be at the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre on Wednesday, November 23 from 7.30pm.

Tickets available via I Gotta Move A Car