Greater Wellington undertook river works in the reserve in April 2007 under a resource consent that expired that year, Mace said.

“In 2023, we undertook river works near the new State Highway 1 road bridge under the existing maintenance resource consent.

“Later this year, we are planning more river works in the same area.”

Former Kāpiti representative on the regional council, Chris Turver, who has been pushing for remedial action in the lower river for the last 12 years to restore the river’s health and reduce the threat of flooding, said while Greater Wellington’s intervention was long overdue “it is most welcome”.

Plantings relocated

A “misunderstanding” has seen hundreds of new plants, to help with dune stabilisation and more, removed from an area in Paraparaumu Beach.

“Our dunes provide vital protection from the sea and important habitats for shorebirds and native insects,” Kāpiti Coast District Council parks, open space and environment manager Gareth Eloff said.

“Council works with communities and volunteer groups up and down our coast to remove weeds and provide suitable native species for planting to stabilise the dunes – we simply could not do this important mahi on our own.

“Unfortunately, in part of a dune area off Manly St, there has been a misunderstanding about what native species would be planted and we accept that we could have been clearer in our communications with residents.

“While we don’t like to remove plants, on this occasion we’ve decided the best approach is to move the new plantings to another site in the district where they’ll still go to good use.”

In total around 650 plants have been removed and replanted in other parks and reserves.

The species were harakeke, tī kōuka, whauwhaupaku, ngaio, tāupata, northern rātā, tītoki, and akeake.

Food show tickets

Early bird tickets (www.kapitifoodfair.co.nz/tickets) close on Sunday, November 10. The food fair takes place in Mazengarb Reserve, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, November 30.

Fixing stuff

The next Repair Cafe takes place in the Raumati South Memorial Hall, Tennis Court Rd, on Sunday, November 17 from 10am to 1pm (last items registered 12.30pm).

Items that can be helped with include sewing and mending, electrical, IT troubleshooting, bicycle maintenance, garden tool and knife sharpening, jewellery, sewing machine repairs and, general repairs. Koha welcome.

Help needed

The William Shakespeare play A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed in Paekākāriki’s Campbell Park on February 21, 22 and 23.

“We are looking for talented people to act, sing, dance through to help with lighting, set design, costumes, stage management to help us run the show,” director Shona Jaunas said.

Interested? Contact Shona on 021 905886 or email shona_violin@hotmail.com



