Greater Wellington Regional Council and Te Horo School plant wetland with trees

Kapiti News
3 mins to read
Farm owner Shane Walker (left) talks with land management adviser Jamie Peryer.

Farm owner Shane Walker (left) talks with land management adviser Jamie Peryer.

Twenty-four tamariki from Te Horo School joined Greater Wellington Regional Council for a planting day around the edges of Parahamuti, a wetland located on a dairy farm in Te Horo.

The farm is owned by Shane and Eileen Walker, who are restoring a section of their land to wetland with the support of Greater Wellington, Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, Fonterra, and Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Eileen Walker said transforming pasture to wetland is doing what’s right for the land.

“Fish-friendly weirs have been built in the area, allowing water to pool naturally as a wetland rather than draining away to maintain pasture. In reversing the draining system we’ve returned the land to its natural state, long before the land was used for farming. As we plant more native species around the wetland, we hope to see more birds, wildlife, and the ecosystem return to a healthy state of being.”

The Walkers sought advice from Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, which identified and endorsed the name Parahamuti as the original name for the area. Before the redirection of the Mangaone Stream to Te Horo Beach in the mid-1900s, Parahamuti was the name of the catchment and surrounding land.

“Parahamuti is a living entity, and we are thrilled the tamariki of Te Horo School are joining us on our journey to restore her mauri, her lifeforce, and watch her grow as they do,” said Walker.

Te Horo School students planting the trees on the Walkers' dairy farm in Te Horo.
Te Horo School students planting the trees on the Walkers' dairy farm in Te Horo.

The wetland area is 7.2ha and is expected to grow to 12ha over the coming years through planting days and restoration projects.

Walker’s husband, Shane, said, “A lot of planning and science went into the project.

“We enjoy the support and advice we receive from Greater Wellington, especially senior restoration adviser Jamie Peryer, who has been excellent to work with. It’s been neat to see Greater Wellington as engaged in the project as we are.”

Te Horo School principal Allie McHugo said the students helped plant about 400 trees around Parahamuti on Friday, July 26.

“These students of ours are keen environmentalists who garden at school and care for our whenua. They wanted to join the planting day as part of their interest in, and responsibility to, the community they live in. They are senior students who are living the school’s HEART values, which are all about what it means to be a good person.”

David Boone, Greater Wellington ecosystems and community manager, said the regional council provided advice and support to landowners, with a focus on conservation.

“We appreciate working with landowners to protect and restore their land, especially when it comes to freshwater management and areas of rich biodiversity. Greater Wellington provides funding for conservation activities such as planting, fish passage remediation, and freshwater management — for the greater environmental good.”

To learn more about how the council can support conservation projects on private land, go to www.gw.govt.nz/environment/land-use/

