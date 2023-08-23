The HMNZS Achilles.

The last surviving World War II veteran of the New Zealand cruiser HMNZS Achilles, which took part in the sinking of the German pocket battleship Graf Spee in the South Atlantic in 1939, has died at the age of 102.

The Achilles, with two British cruisers, damaged the Graf Spee and forced it to withdraw into the Uruguayan port of Montevideo for repairs before being dramatically scuttled by its own crew on the way out, rather than face more punishment.

Gratton Lyng, of Paraparaumu, a member of the Paraparaumu RSA for 33 years, was too young to serve in what became known as the Battle of the River Plate but served on board as a motor mechanic from 1945-46.

A young Gratton Lyng.

He was farewelled with honours in Paraparaumu on Monday by the chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, RNZRSA vice-president Jack Steer, and members of the Paraparaumu RSA.

Admiral Proctor spoke of the patriotic example Gratton set in defending his country at a time of great danger.

Gratton Lyng.

The Achilles was a special source of pride for New Zealanders, who welcomed the ship’s crew home with huge parades in Auckland and Wellington in 1946.

Gratton, a member of the Paraparaumu RSA, celebrated his 102nd birthday in April at Club Vista, the home of the RSA, with his wife Mavis, daughter Karen, son Dennis, and grandchildren.

Gratton Lyng cuts his birthday cake.

They were overlooked at the club by a large model of his old ship.

In the foyer of the funeral home were individually-signed cards from King Charles and Queen Camilla, recognising the 70th wedding anniversary of Gratton and his wife Mavis, who attended the service.