What are some of the things you enjoyed about the club’s 75th jubilee celebrations?

The jubilee was a great way to celebrate the club’s history, from the Caltex tournaments/NZ Open era including hosting Tiger Woods, to celebrating the restoration of the links. Visitors and dignitaries enjoyed the clubhouse renovations and the hospitality offerings available. It is important to recognise our history, good and bad, and make sure we are all on the right path going forward.

Dylan Higgins is the new general manager at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club. Photo / David Haxton

How did you fare in your first round of golf at the club and what were some of the highlights?

My golf these days is not what it used to be. My first round here was my best one yet, and I haven’t been remotely close since. I think being naïve to the dangers that lurk is the best strategy for anyone wanting to play here. In saying that, I still love the game more than ever and play at least once a week.

Are there any new initiatives or projects you’re excited to implement?

I would really like to focus our attention on returning the links to a definite world top 100 golf course. The bones are here and a lot of it is through international exposure. The course team have given us the course worthy of the honour, now it’s our opportunity to market ourselves properly to the rest of the world, which not only benefits us but the whole Kāpiti community.

The rest revolves around making us commercially and financially viable for years to come, as golf club revenue streams are being tightened year-on-year.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the club, and how do you plan to address them?

Cost-of-living pressures and cost of goods in general. Our budget preparation will be bottom-up, and we need to be mindful of rate increases, utilities, staffing etc. We are in a strong position to mitigate these issues, thanks mainly to sound management over the past 10 or so years. Our other key issue is our ageing membership, which is a countrywide problem at most clubs. So finding ways to introduce younger people, women and families to the game is paramount to our long-term success.

Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club's 17th hole.

How do you see the club evolving over the next five years?

I would love to see the club evolve a bit more to be a community hub, where people, regardless of whether they play golf, feel comfortable coming for lunches, functions and events. We have an amazing vista and venue and are more than happy to share it with the Kāpiti community.

Can you share a memorable experience from your career so far?

My most memorable golfing experience was lining up with my best friend and caddy at the time, at the home of golf St Andrews, at 2am to secure a tee time on the old course that day. We slept in front of the golf shop with two Americans and managed to get out in the third group together. It was a day I’ll never forget.

What do you enjoy most about working in the golf industry?

Every day there is a new challenge, something different. Going to work is a lot easier when you are passionate, and I get to work at one of the world’s best courses, which is a bonus.