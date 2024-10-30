The chartered club won the doubles team and overall teams trophies, and despite getting pipped for the singles trophy by a point, it was declared the champion club at the tournament.
The doubles team comprised Riley James and Brent Wells, Stephen Alderson and Garry Alderson, the singles team was James, Wells, Wayne Tibbitts and Nick Spiers, and the rest of the team was Morris, Justin Fraser, Chris Tubby, Denise Brennock, Jane Wood, Ite Talosaga and George Brooking.
Morris said there was a lot of excitement when the players showed the trophies at the club.
He said it was a great achievement by the team, including those who didn’t make it into the team.
“Everyone has played a part in the success.”
Morris said, “Last year we were the highest in the North Island for the most top 200 players, and from there brought in a couple more, and this year was a combination of that successful building”.
“We’re pretty stoked.”
Morris said creating a competitive yet friendly environment had been important as well as some important things.
Last year the club received a Waikanae Community Board grant, which went toward hosting six-time world champion pool player Mick Hill, from the United Kingdom, at the club.
“He provided a coaching seminar and matches against our players.”