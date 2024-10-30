“We have six players now ranked within New Zealand’s top 50 of Clubs NZ 8ball rankings nationally.”

The club sent a team to the recent annual Clubs NZ national 8ball tournament, which dates back to 1978.

The tournament, hosted by the Manurewa Cosmopolitan Club, featured 108 pairs combinations and 288 singles players competing from 48 varying clubs nationally.

The chartered club won the doubles team and overall teams trophies, and despite getting pipped for the singles trophy by a point, it was declared the champion club at the tournament.

The doubles team comprised Riley James and Brent Wells, Stephen Alderson and Garry Alderson, the singles team was James, Wells, Wayne Tibbitts and Nick Spiers, and the rest of the team was Morris, Justin Fraser, Chris Tubby, Denise Brennock, Jane Wood, Ite Talosaga and George Brooking.

Tournament convenor Darryl Rodgers (left) with the national doubles champions Stephen Alderson, Gary Alderson, Brent Wells and Riley James. Photo / Shona Blomquist

Morris said there was a lot of excitement when the players showed the trophies at the club.

He said it was a great achievement by the team, including those who didn’t make it into the team.

“Everyone has played a part in the success.”

Morris said, “Last year we were the highest in the North Island for the most top 200 players, and from there brought in a couple more, and this year was a combination of that successful building”.

“We’re pretty stoked.”

Morris said creating a competitive yet friendly environment had been important as well as some important things.

Last year the club received a Waikanae Community Board grant, which went toward hosting six-time world champion pool player Mick Hill, from the United Kingdom, at the club.

“He provided a coaching seminar and matches against our players.”

Morris said the club features regular updates about the adjunct which “keep engagement levels high”.

“This also helps when we open entries to our three major open tournaments, open to players throughout New Zealand, which now sell out in a matter of days.”

The club had also completed its second year of running a youth academy for juniors 8 to 18 years old.

There’s a mid-week invitation-only tournament for the top players from around the Wellington region

“A lot of those players will come on other nights and play against our members.

“When you start getting good players in your stable, other players want to come and play.”

Moreover, the club’s six tables were “probably the best tables in the North Island, if not New Zealand”.

The club’s 8ball adjunct sponsors are:

Platinum - WRC Tiling, NuLook Kāpiti

Gold - Nouata IT Enterprises, JMA Decorators

Silver - M&M Master Butchers, Boat City, Village Real Estate







