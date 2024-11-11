Menz Pearce is collecting pet treats to donate to shelter animals. Photo / Grace Odlum
A Grenada Village resident’s Christmas spirit and his love for animals will bring him to Kāpiti and Levin next month.
Menz Pearce will be dressing up in a Santa costume and delivering pet treats to shelters, including those in Kāpiti and Levin.
The number of rescues he can get to will depend on the donations he gets, though, so throughout this month he’s running a pet treat collection drive.
Pearce, who is running the drive with his partner Stephanie and friend Karen Madsen, said he was looking for donations of cat and dog treats, specifically Schmackos, Fancy Feast puree kisses and Temptations.