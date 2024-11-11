Advertisement
From Grenada Village to Kāpiti and Levin: One man’s mission to spread holiday cheer to shelter pets

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
2 mins to read
Menz Pearce is collecting pet treats to donate to shelter animals. Photo / Grace Odlum

Menz Pearce is collecting pet treats to donate to shelter animals. Photo / Grace Odlum

A Grenada Village resident’s Christmas spirit and his love for animals will bring him to Kāpiti and Levin next month.

Menz Pearce will be dressing up in a Santa costume and delivering pet treats to shelters, including those in Kāpiti and Levin.

The number of rescues he can get to will depend on the donations he gets, though, so throughout this month he’s running a pet treat collection drive.

Pearce, who is running the drive with his partner Stephanie and friend Karen Madsen, said he was looking for donations of cat and dog treats, specifically Schmackos, Fancy Feast puree kisses and Temptations.

Kobe with some of the treats that have been donated.
Kobe with some of the treats that have been donated.
People who buy treats can email him at spread.love.wgtn@gmail.com and to make it easier for them, he will come and pick up the treats.

“If you’re good enough to [donate], we’ll do our part and come and collect them.”

This is Pearce’s first time running a drive like this, and he said it was quite nerve-racking, but he’s also been in awe at the number of donations they have received so far.

He said several people had donated, including a woman who gave $100 of pet treats.

Menz Pearce with Kobe.
Menz Pearce with Kobe.

“We’re really excited with what we’ve got.”

Pearce said he and Stephanie also bought $600 of pet treats when they started the drive to kick it off.

It was his two cats, Kobe and Milo, who inspired him to bring treats to shelter animals.

“I looked at the amount of joy and happiness they brought us. And there’s always been this thing in the back of my mind of what if I didn’t [adopt them].”

He said he wished he could guarantee great homes for all the shelter animals, but that was impossible, so this treat drive was the next best thing.

“By doing this treat collection drive and dressing up as Santa, it’s creating a moment to make them feel special – and that’s what it’s about.”

Pearce will be visiting the rescues between December 9 and 23 and is hoping to visit Kāpiti Cats, Huha, and the SPCA in Levin, along with others.

“If everyone does a little bit, we can make the world a better place.”

