People who buy treats can email him at spread.love.wgtn@gmail.com and to make it easier for them, he will come and pick up the treats.

“If you’re good enough to [donate], we’ll do our part and come and collect them.”

This is Pearce’s first time running a drive like this, and he said it was quite nerve-racking, but he’s also been in awe at the number of donations they have received so far.

He said several people had donated, including a woman who gave $100 of pet treats.

Menz Pearce with Kobe.

“We’re really excited with what we’ve got.”

Pearce said he and Stephanie also bought $600 of pet treats when they started the drive to kick it off.

It was his two cats, Kobe and Milo, who inspired him to bring treats to shelter animals.

“I looked at the amount of joy and happiness they brought us. And there’s always been this thing in the back of my mind of what if I didn’t [adopt them].”

He said he wished he could guarantee great homes for all the shelter animals, but that was impossible, so this treat drive was the next best thing.

“By doing this treat collection drive and dressing up as Santa, it’s creating a moment to make them feel special – and that’s what it’s about.”

Pearce will be visiting the rescues between December 9 and 23 and is hoping to visit Kāpiti Cats, Huha, and the SPCA in Levin, along with others.

“If everyone does a little bit, we can make the world a better place.”