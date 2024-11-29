“I’ve got to the stage where I’m quite content at watching the younger crew take over and keep the flag flying.”
He felt “very fortunate” to have been a professional observer for so long and to highlight “some momentous times in the country’s history”.
“It has been a terrific run, I have been incredibly privileged and, frankly, I have enjoyed most of it.”
His entry into the industry started while he was a student at Southland Technical College, Invercargill, next to the 4ZA radio station.
He was captivated by the “larger-than-life personalities” and the fact the radio station was the “spirit of the town”.
After a tour of the station, he told a senior technician he wanted to work there and was advised to get the specific technician qualifications. He did so, but would “pop in after school and became part of the furniture”.
“I can’t remember filling in a job application.”
He knew the announcer audition scripts back to front because he had to record wannabe announcers as they “stumbled through and got embarrassed”.
A memorable moment was when he was reading a rolling paper list of rugby results.
A colleague, known for practical jokes, lit the top of the paper with a Bic lighter.
His proudest moment came after a plane crash off Stewart Island, in 1968, with Selwyn Toogood, of It’s In The Bag fame, among those on board.
Toogood was visiting 22 commercial radio stations each day for a live broadcast during which he would conduct a quiz.
Everyone survived the crash but the recording equipment was ruined because of water damage.
A rescue boat took them to a hotel in Halfmoon Bay, Oban, with the clock ticking as a live broadcast had to be made soon.
Once on land, Hayes ventured to a nearby shed, found bits and pieces of tech gear and used some Kiwi ingenuity that would have made broadcasting possible if an American crew hadn’t flown in a replacement set instead.
“None of us at any stage said we weren’t going ahead with the broadcast.”