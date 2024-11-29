A special celebration is set to be hosted by Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow to recognise John’s significant broadcasting innings.

The 78-year-old from Paraparaumu Beach has worked in various provincial and national radio stations, did a stint in central government and has been proactive in helping others in the community.

He’s been doing some radio consultancy work recently but health concerns have meant it’s now time to relax, cheer on the Black Caps or even plan a Caribbean cruise with his wife Lois.

“I’ve got to the stage where I’m quite content at watching the younger crew take over and keep the flag flying.”

He felt “very fortunate” to have been a professional observer for so long and to highlight “some momentous times in the country’s history”.

“It has been a terrific run, I have been incredibly privileged and, frankly, I have enjoyed most of it.”

His entry into the industry started while he was a student at Southland Technical College, Invercargill, next to the 4ZA radio station.

He was captivated by the “larger-than-life personalities” and the fact the radio station was the “spirit of the town”.

After a tour of the station, he told a senior technician he wanted to work there and was advised to get the specific technician qualifications. He did so, but would “pop in after school and became part of the furniture”.

“I can’t remember filling in a job application.”

John Hayes has had an almost lifelong passion for local radio. Photo / David Haxton

He knew the announcer audition scripts back to front because he had to record wannabe announcers as they “stumbled through and got embarrassed”.

A memorable moment was when he was reading a rolling paper list of rugby results.

A colleague, known for practical jokes, lit the top of the paper with a Bic lighter.

“I had to talk faster and faster as the paper burned.

“I tried to switch off the microphone but he had locked it on.

“I had to get to the bottom of the page to the grade one results.”

John intended to go to university, as he was worried television would disrupt the radio industry, but was persuaded to attend a six-week announcer training course in Wellington.

“I lasted a day and one of the tutors, Haydn Sherley, said I had absorbed everything I needed to know, and there was an emergency in Whanganui and I was needed there the next day.”

He would work at radio stations such as 2ZW in Whanganui, 2ZG in Gisborne, 2ZN in Nelson as well as 2XX and Beach FM in Kāpiti/Horowhenua.

His proudest moment came after a plane crash off Stewart Island, in 1968, with Selwyn Toogood, of It’s In The Bag fame, among those on board.

Toogood was visiting 22 commercial radio stations each day for a live broadcast during which he would conduct a quiz.

Everyone survived the crash but the recording equipment was ruined because of water damage.

A rescue boat took them to a hotel in Halfmoon Bay, Oban, with the clock ticking as a live broadcast had to be made soon.

Once on land, Hayes ventured to a nearby shed, found bits and pieces of tech gear and used some Kiwi ingenuity that would have made broadcasting possible if an American crew hadn’t flown in a replacement set instead.

“None of us at any stage said we weren’t going ahead with the broadcast.”

Lois, his wife of about 35 years, was proud of John’s career, highlighting his commitment, research and ability to get things right without being judgmental.

“He is the kindest person you would ever want to meet.”

John was quick off the mark when asked what legacy he hoped to leave from his time in the radio industry.

“I think I’ve been a champion of local radio – that’s what I’d like to be remembered for.

“It’s easy to get seduced with the big numbers and the big cities but, in a way, I’ve never thought of that as real radio. I think real radio is local.

“Local media, I think, is the right scale.”