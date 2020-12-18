Freemasons fundraise for Birthright in Kāpiti and Horowhenua

Freemasons Grant Johnson and Mick Turner with Birthright Kāpiti's Leonie Murch and Emma Appleby.

Birthright Kāpiti and Birthright Levin, have been given an information technology upgrade courtesy of Freemasons.

The upgrade included four laptops, four monitors, a 50" screen and other accessories.

Kāpiti/Wellington District Grand Master Mick Turner said various lodges had helped fundraise for the project.

"It's wonderful that organisations such as Birthright involve themselves with looking after people that are in need."

There was also a connection in that Freemason Grant Johnson's wife Denise helped set up the Kāpiti branch 30 years ago.

"Grant really helped drive this project and was instrumental in getting us to this point."

There was also a shout-out to Noel Leeming who gave the Freemasons a deal for the IT package.

Freemasons had also raised funds for a Birthright family camp to be held early next year for about 60 people.

Leonie Murch, the manager of Birthright Kāpiti, was thankful for the computer package.

"We turn our computers on in the morning, go and make a cup of tea, and with a bit of luck they're working by the time we get back.

"This will make a huge amount of difference."