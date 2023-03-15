Cole Bailey, left, and Louis Edwards are part of the Special Olympics New Zealand football team which will be competing in the World Summer Games. Photo / David Haxton

Two Special Olympics Kāpiti members are about to have a life-changing experience.

Cole Bailey and Louis Edwards have been selected for the Special Olympics New Zealand football team that will be taking part in the World Summer Games, in Berlin, Germany, for three weeks in June.

Both young men, who are naturally excited about the opportunity, impressed in national tournaments held in Hamilton, Hutt Valley and Palmerston North.

Cole, from Paraparaumu, is a running machine who can play in various positions, while Louis, from Pukerua Bay, is a goal-scoring specialist.

Their names were put forward for national selection by their football coaches Luke Morgan and Jeremy Bloy.

They found out about their selection when the team was announced online.

“My husband and I were in the hospital so we rang Cole at home and he was so excited,” Cole’s mother Diana Bailey said.

“To have two players selected from Special Olympics Kāpiti is quite a big thing.”

Louis was alerted after he received a congratulatory text message from a friend.

“I was shocked and then thrilled.”

Looking towards the competition, Cole said, “We’re going to be facing some tough teams but we will be doing our best to compete and win”.

The pair, who went through Paraparaumu College together, will take part in a second training camp with the 13-player squad in Silverstream, Upper Hutt, this month.

Both are training with Special Olympics Mana, because their football coaches have retired, and are working on their skills at home too.

Cole is also looking forward to using his new wrap-around prescription goggles which he received at the Hamilton tournament courtesy of Special Olympics New Zealand.

“They’re awesome to wear.”

He has also been getting tips from his mother Diana who was a former Kāpiti Coast United women’s team goalie.

Cole Bailey, left, and Louis Edwards. Photo / David Haxton

The main task is a massive fundraising effort because each player has to raise $18,000.

“Cole loves doing firewood so we’ve had some friends donating firewood and he’s stacked it for people or onsold it,” Diana said.

“We’ve got a big fundraiser on April 6 at the Kāpiti Boating Club, a quiz night and auction for Cole.

“Down by Hohepa in Otaihanga he’s doing lawnmowing at a right-of-way and residents are donating money.

“All the local supermarkets have donated money towards the fundraiser and we’ve had some massive prizes for the auction including sapphires, an all-inclusive trip to Christchurch, a signed Shane van Gisbergen T-shirt, and more.”

Cole and Louis each have a Givealittle page to keep the much-needed funds rolling in.

Kāpiti Special Olympics secretary Marion Walton said the organisation was doing as much as it could to support Cole and Louis.

“We’re 100 per cent behind them.

“They’re two young men who have done exceptionally well.

“Taking part in the World Summer Games will be a life-changing thing for them.

“And can you imagine the party if the team won?”

Special Olympics New Zealand has selected 60 athletes, across various codes, to take part in the World Summer Games.











