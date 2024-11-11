Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kapiti News

First Steps Himalaya supporter sees charity’s impact in Nepal up close

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Elaine Yelland in a Nepali classroom.

Elaine Yelland in a Nepali classroom.

Paraparaumu resident Elaine Yelland has seen first-hand the vital work being done to improve education in rural Nepal during a life-changing trip.

For many years, Yelland has supported First Steps Himalaya, a New Zealand-based charity dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities in remote Himalayan communities.

When she was invited to join the inaugural Visit Our Projects tour, she seized the opportunity to witness the charity’s impact.

Led by the charity’s directors, the tour took participants to several project schools and the organisation’s new teacher training facility in rural Nepal.

It was there that Yelland learned of the challenges teachers face in the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I had no idea that so many teachers in Nepal are untrained, and how devastating this lack of training is for the children’s education.

“It was inspiring to see the teachers in First Steps classrooms — they were so committed and enthusiastic, despite the difficult conditions.”

Yelland also gained a deep appreciation for the challenges of working in rural areas, particularly with poor infrastructure and the ongoing disruptions caused by seasonal landslides.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Creating change in these areas is incredibly challenging, but seeing the impact of First Steps’ work made me hopeful.

“The charity’s efforts are making a real difference in the lives of both students and teachers.”

Yelland is now encouraging others to support the work of First Steps Himalaya, which is running its annual fundraising appeal.

“I would urge anyone looking for a grassroots project that’s truly making a difference to support First Steps.

They’re doing incredible work on the ground.”

In addition to its educational projects, First Steps Himalaya also operates Beyond the Clouds, a social enterprise offering tours and treks in Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and Ladakh. Profits from these tours directly fund the charity’s initiatives.

Yelland combined her visit to the Nepal projects with a short tour in Bhutan, which she described as “fantastic”.

Beyond the Clouds also offers yoga journeys, treks, and walking holidays for those looking to explore the Himalayas while supporting a good cause.

To donate or for more information visit www.firststepshimalaya.org. For more information about Himalayan tours visit www.beyondtheclouds.org.nz


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Kapiti News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kapiti News