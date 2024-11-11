“I had no idea that so many teachers in Nepal are untrained, and how devastating this lack of training is for the children’s education.

“It was inspiring to see the teachers in First Steps classrooms — they were so committed and enthusiastic, despite the difficult conditions.”

Yelland also gained a deep appreciation for the challenges of working in rural areas, particularly with poor infrastructure and the ongoing disruptions caused by seasonal landslides.

“Creating change in these areas is incredibly challenging, but seeing the impact of First Steps’ work made me hopeful.

“The charity’s efforts are making a real difference in the lives of both students and teachers.”

Yelland is now encouraging others to support the work of First Steps Himalaya, which is running its annual fundraising appeal.

“I would urge anyone looking for a grassroots project that’s truly making a difference to support First Steps.

They’re doing incredible work on the ground.”

In addition to its educational projects, First Steps Himalaya also operates Beyond the Clouds, a social enterprise offering tours and treks in Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and Ladakh. Profits from these tours directly fund the charity’s initiatives.

Yelland combined her visit to the Nepal projects with a short tour in Bhutan, which she described as “fantastic”.

Beyond the Clouds also offers yoga journeys, treks, and walking holidays for those looking to explore the Himalayas while supporting a good cause.

To donate or for more information visit www.firststepshimalaya.org. For more information about Himalayan tours visit www.beyondtheclouds.org.nz



