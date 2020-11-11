Extra special visit with help from Make-A-Wish New Zealand

William Lemmon. Photo / David Haxton

Backyard cricket was turned up a notch at teenager William Lemmon's place when two stars of the game made a surprise visit.

It was an exciting time for the Paraparaumu College student who has a tough time health wise recently.

Two years ago he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma which is a type of blood cancer.

But after nine series of chemotherapy, some surgeries, and radiation, he's thankfully officially in remission.

William, 14, has more than 400 beads from the Child Cancer Foundation - each bead represents a procedure, test, chemo, radiation, bravery and so on.

"It's totally gone.

"I just have to get re-immunised."

He still has four years of testing before the final all clear.

William was delighted with his Make-A-Wish New Zealand request for some cricket gear came true.

He was given a cricket net, bowling machine, stumps and more, which he was very pleased with.

William Lemmon. Photo / Caroline Ludford

But then he heard that Make-A-Wish and television programme Seven Sharp wanted to meet him in person.

William and family chatted to foundation staff and television crew when two people came through a gate into the backyard.

They were Black Caps and Wellington stars Tom Blundell and Devon Conway who were suddenly walking up to meet him.

Devon Conway and Tom Blundell. Photo / Caroline Ludford

"It was very cool and very surprising."

The duo gave him some more cricket gear, played a bit of cricket with him and offered some tips.

"Devon showed me how to do the cut shot and Tom showed me how to do the pull shot."

It was a special day which William's family enjoyed too.

"It was a great experience."