Extended Waikanae bus route shows the power of consultation and the importance of our communities' voices

Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

From September 5, the Waikanae North community will see the extension of Metlink's 281 bus route depending on our region's alert level status — opening more avenues for sustainable travel during peak and off-peak times for more Waikanae residents.

Last year, we consulted with Waikanae residents and customers on the proposed extension of the service through a newly developed residential and retirement home area known as Waikanae North.

The community response was overwhelmingly positive, signalling the important role of public transport and the communities' need for further public transport access.

The extension of the route is one I've personally been advocating for, as it will see the addition of more bus stops, an extended customer base specifically around retirement residences and a growing community, and ultimately fewer people using private vehicles on a daily basis.

Every step we make as a region towards greener, more sustainable and efficient travel is a win for the planet and future generations.

The extension of the route is an example of how our communities' voices matter to Metlink, and the vital role consultation plays in shaping long-term decisions for our region.

For a bit of context, the consultation came about after residents of Charles Fleming Retirement Village presented a petition to Greater Wellington to extend the Route 281 service to their area.

Back in September 2020, Metlink engaged with customers and worked in partnership with Kāpiti Coast District Council and the Waikanae Community Board on the proposed route extension. We found no significant barriers to extending the route, even though this meant a small amount of time being added to the journey.

As you are aware, with our region currently in Covid-19 alert level 4, bus schedules are operating under Saturday timetables with safety restrictions in place.

Depending on the Government's decision on alert levels, the next step for Metlink is to begin adding new bus stops and road markings, with work commencing at the end of this month.

Covid alert levels will also influence when the extended Route 281 service is in action. It is currently scheduled for September 5, however, it might be pushed out to align with Government safety requirements.

Operating schedule:

The service will operate during the peak and inter-peak periods on weekdays and weekends.

Monday to Friday 5.55am to 6.57pm. Saturdays between 7.54am to 6.54pm. Sundays 7.54am to 5.54pm.