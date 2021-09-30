Expert Consenting Panel grants consent for Summerset's proposed Waikanae retirement village

An example of what part of Summerset's Waikanae retirement village might look like. This image is from the Summerset Richmond Ranges village. Photo / David Chadwick

An Expert Consenting Panel has approved resource consents by Summerset Villages to create a new retirement village in Waikanae.

The three-strong panel comprising chairwoman Janette Campbell and members Robert Warrington and Gina Sweetman, operating under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, made the decision last month including applying a number of conditions.

The village, off Park Ave, would "comprise 217 independent living units — cottages, villas and townhouses — centred around a main building containing 56 assisted living suites, 20 memory care suites and 43 care beds".

"It will incorporate a range of other ancillary amenities including a bowling green, café, restaurant, swimming pool, library, recreation centre, cinema and resident's shop and provide circulation, parking and loading areas."

The panel's report said Summerset "proposes to undertake village construction in stages, with the first half of the village, including the main building, being constructed with access from Park Ave and the second half, comprising up to 133 villas, with access from Ferndale Dr.

"Along with some temporary activities during the early phases of construction, the applicant proposes to locate a temporary sales office at the Park Ave entrance during the first stage of construction.

"The five stages of construction are proposed to be completed over approximately a five to six year period."

It said there would "inevitably be construction noise and vibration" but "these will be temporary and the majority of the earthworks and construction are at a distance from nearby receivers.

"The mitigation offered by the application will address the effects on adjacent residents where works and traffic movements are in proximity to their boundaries.

"The panel accepts there will be some effects on some neighbouring properties where noise may potentially exceed limits.

"These effects are addressed through the conditions and we are satisfied that they will be temporary in nature."

Regarding construction traffic effects, the panel said specific conditions and the construction traffic management plan "will ensure that any adverse effects on the roading network, its users and adjacent residents will be avoided, remedied or mitigated, and will ensure equitable and appropriate distribution of construction traffic effects as the construction progresses".

And regarding dust, sediment and erosion control, specific conditions and the Erosion and Sediment Control Management Plan and Dust Management Plan "will ensure that any adverse effects from the construction of the village on the surrounding residents and the receiving environment, including the Waimeha Stream and the natural wetlands, will be avoided, remedied or mitigated to the point of being no more than minor".

Inside a Summerset Richmond Ranges village. Photo / David Chadwick

Summerset development general manager Aaron Smail said, "It's great we've been granted resource consent to build a modern, high-quality retirement village at Waikanae.

"We're really pleased the independent panel has recognised the many benefits this project brings to Kāpiti including employment opportunities and easing of housing pressures.

"As is usual with resource consents, it was granted subject to a number of conditions, to be monitored by the relevant councils.

"We're in the process of working through those conditions in terms of what they mean for the village and when construction might start.

"Constructing a new retirement village of this size, in stages, does take time to complete and we understand that it can be frustrating for neighbours at times.

"However, at our construction sites nationwide we work to ensure the impacts from such things as construction traffic and other effects are mitigated as far as possible.

"Those effects are monitored by councils under resource consent conditions and the Waikanae village will be no different.

"As Summerset manages the construction of our villages, our neighbours will have one point of contact throughout the construction phase."

Smail said during construction Summerset typically provided direct employment for more than 250 people through the local community.

"There will also be up to 50 new permanent jobs in the retirement village once it's fully operational, from nurses to gardeners to village managers.

"Summerset villages are built in stages and the staff numbers build as the village is occupied."

He said Summerset had a reputation for retirement villages "that are ultimately regarded by neighbours as peaceful and high quality, and good employers of local people".

"We're excited about having the opportunity to bring this modern, high quality retirement option to Waikanae and believe it will be an asset to the community."