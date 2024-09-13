Combat systems specialists operate military radars and sonars to understand what ships, aircrafts and submarines are in the vicinity of a warship, whether friendly or a threat.

They are trained to use remotely controlled weapon systems to defend the ship, and act as a communications link between maritime helicopters and ‘home plate’ (the ship).

Byers-Cook now has several overseas deployments under her belt. She recently returned from Exercise Rim of the Pacific, the world’s largest maritime exercise, in Hawaii.

As a battle watch captain, she worked in a headquarters staffed around the clock, helping co-ordinating the logistics for the “tanker task force”, tracking fuel, analytics and fielding requests from ships at sea.

She said a career highlight was a South East Asian deployment in frigate HMNZS Te Mana last year, particularly a port visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where the culture and hospitality of Vietnam left an impression.

“There was this wonderful reaction to our ship’s multicultural performance, which was televised. I remember later seeing some locals imitating the actions we’d done.”

She said while in Hawaii she also got to do other things - she swam at beaches and went on numerous hikes around the island.

“The tropical climates I’ve been to have been a big change from a deployment in Canada during the Covid-19 lockdowns in the middle of winter.”

On her return, Byers-Cook assisted HMNZS Canterbury for two weeks with helicopter exercises, before joining Te Kaha.

But she said despite all the travel, she still misses Ōtaki.

“I go back whenever I can, usually at least twice a year, I still have family there and call it home.”

She is grateful for the experiences the Navy has provided.

“What I enjoy most about the Navy is interacting with people from different backgrounds, areas and demographics. I like to discuss new ideas and hear different perspectives.”