“New Zealand still has some way to go in mental health but we’re definitely getting somewhere.

“I want to show that it’s completely okay not to be okay, and get more people talking, and have nice open conversations.”

She has already raised over $4500 from donations through the New Zealand Movember website. Her target is $6000.

Upton, who is doing 30 runs, covering 600km, found the first week “quite difficult.”

“My body had to adjust to all the kilometres, and I lost my appetite quite a lot, but as time progressed I started to feel quite good.

“I’ve had a lady giving me massages, in support, once a week which has helped tremendously.”

She enjoyed the mental challenge, too.

Emma Upton during the Wellington half marathon.

“I love being able to push myself to the limit and finding new limits that I didn’t think possible. You’re more capable than you think you are.”

Upton did athletics when she was younger but got into running seriously in April when she “very impulsively signed up for a marathon”.

“I was lying in bed one night and decided I needed to do something, so I signed up for the Wellington Marathon.

“It was hard (42.2km distance) and I needed more training but I was delighted to cross the finish line in about four and a half hours.”

Upton also competed in the Auckland Marathon with the Movember team, comprising about 15 runners.

“I did the half-marathon distance and just cruised it without going for any personal best time.”

She expects to finish her challenge by joining the [Mo]re Than A Run event, in Wellington, which is dedicated to Movember.

“On November 30 they’re doing a 10km, 30km and 60km run to raise money for Movember, starting at TSB Arena. It will be a matter of picking a distance and how I feel. People start at various times and everyone finishes at noon. It will be a good way to finish the challenge.”