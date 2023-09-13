Erice Carley (left) and Elsa Koasaar have been friends for 16 years.

At a remarkable 103 years of age, Elsa Koasaar, a resident of an independent unit in a Paraparaumu rest home, is a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring bonds of friendship.

Elsa’s story began in Estonia, where she was born into a world that would soon be plunged into chaos.

Trained as a nurse, she sought sanctuary in Germany during her early 20s, fleeing the second Russian invasion of her homeland in 1944.

Amid the aftermath of World War II, she endured the loss of her husband, becoming a young widow with a son to care for.

New Zealand welcomed Elsa and her son as refugees.

The challenges she faced upon arrival were formidable; with a perilous illness and another new language to learn, she showed unwavering determination.

She soon embarked on a career as a nurse in Wellington, while balancing the responsibilities of raising her son and later a new marriage.

Approximately 75,000 Estonian refugees, like Elsa, experienced the pain of being separated from their families and countrymen for over four decades by the events of World War II and later by the Iron Curtain.

Despite losing contact with Estonian family and friends for many years, Elsa has not lost her spirit or enthusiasm. She has been very happy living in New Zealand, and it was a good move for her in the long run.

Elsa’s story is not just about personal triumph; it’s also about the bonds that shape our lives.

The heart of this story is Elsa’s friendship with Erice Carley, a volunteer visitor from Age Concern Kāpiti.

“It was a blessing when Erice came to visit me,” Elsa said.

When Elsa’s husband passed away, she came to live with her son in Raumati.

Family went to work during the day and, owing to encroaching loss of sight, Elsa found herself feeling very lonely with no local contacts.

Her granddaughter referred her to Age Concern Kāpiti, Erice and Elsa were matched for compatibility, introduced, and quickly became firm friends.

For the past 16 years, their friendship has flourished.

Erice’s feelings mirror Elsa’s, as she reflects: “We are really lucky that we got on so well ... we like to discuss everything — the world, philosophy, theology, our families, everything.”

Because Elsa is now blind, Erice also reads to Elsa from newspapers or newsletters from organisations in which they have a shared interest and brings any news that she reads about Estonia on her weekly visits.

The friendship that has blossomed between Elsa and Erice reminds us of the simple pleasures in life and the vital importance of human connections.

If you or someone you know could benefit from a meaningful visitor or if you’d like to volunteer and bring joy to an older person’s life, don’t hesitate to get involved.

Reach out to Age Concern Kāpiti at (04) 298 8879 or email admin@ageconcernkapiti.co.nz and become a part of this heartwarming initiative.