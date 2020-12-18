Electrical business collects presents for children

Birthright Kāpiti manager Leonie Murch, left, and Advance Electrical Wholesalers Paraparaumu branch manager Cherie Daken with a pile of donated presents. Photo / David Haxton

Birthright Kāpiti has a lot of Christmas wrapping to do after collecting a stack of children's presents from Advance Electrical Wholesalers in Paraparaumu.

The electrical business has been collecting presents for children up to the age of 14.

"We saw an opportunity to be able to facilitate a tree and ask our contractors, suppliers, family and friends, and trade friends, to make a donation," branch manager Cherie Daken said.

"We choose Birthright as the organisation we wanted to support.

"We love the way they do things.

"We love the fact they look after single-parent families, male and female, and we know there's a lot of single dads, which aligns with us as we're a male-dominated industry.

"It was just about trying to help.

"We hope this will encourage others to get behind them next year.

"I just think if you're in a position where you can help or give a little we should."

Birthright Kāpiti manager Leonie Murch said, "We are absolutely overwhelmed.

"This is awesome and there is a lot of variety.

"There will be some lovely smiley faces on Christmas morning."