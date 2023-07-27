National's Mana candidate Dr Frances Hughes.

Kāpiti News asked National’s candidate for Mana, Dr Frances Hughes, to tell readers about herself, why she’s put her name forward, and what her pledges are for the Mana electorate.

I’ve door-knocked on thousands of doors across the electorate and people naturally ask me why I am standing to be the local MP.

My answer is that I can no longer be a bystander. As a lifelong healthcare professional, I have the strong sense that our country needs leadership from people with in-depth, real-life experience and leadership to get back on the right track.

My motivation for running for Parliament is the strong desire to keep a country where our kids want to live; one that is growing and improving and offering education, lifestyle and professional opportunities.

We want a New Zealand where people want to stay and see their futures in our neighbourhoods and communities, a country that values its natural environment and is moving to reduce its carbon emissions and transforming its economy over time to do so.

No matter what culture, religion or ethnicity you are, everyone should have an equal opportunity to prosper, contribute and get ahead.

We need a strong economy, and to harness science and technology to build the tools to tackle the challenges that we face.

Along with my husband Kevin, we’ve raised our now adult children in the Mana electorate.

I’ve had a succession of clinical and executive management roles in New Zealand and global health organisations, transforming and delivering services to enhance communities.

My emphasis for my work has always been it must improve lives of the people it is intended for. I am used to being accountable working with targets, budgets, and transparency. My speciality areas are healthcare systems, mental health, learning disability, aged care and disaster management.

In early 2000 following the deinstitutionalisation of psychiatric hospitals, Kevin and I developed a community residential service in Raumati South, to assist those men and women with complex mental health needs. We worked to successfully transform the lives of people who were used to living in an institution and that there was love and care and therapy for them, including education and literacy.

We developed the Kāpiti Community Enterprise Trust on our land with community leaders and volunteers. Titoki Nursery was established and enabled individuals to learn the basics of horticulture. This led to paid work for our clients working in Titoki Nursery. We grew plants that eventually were planted along the Kāpiti Expressway. Many went on to gain employment in a range of areas on the coast. The work of our residential service and trust reflected my personal ethos that everyone deserves the chance to a better life.

It’s important to me that the Kāpiti Coast is not forgotten at the northern end of the Mana electorate. My connections here are deep, and I will be a voice for the distinct communities, supporting the creative flair and arts that are so strong here. There are lots of small businesses and light industries that need advocacy to thrive and provide good local jobs. There are communities of older people and families who all need a local MP to fight for their interests and be on the ground engaging with them.

The reality is that the big infrastructure developments seen on the Kāpiti Coast have all come from National. There is more to be done if we are to ensure the growth of Kāpiti and the wider lower North Island is to continue sustainably.

Access to healthcare services continues to be a challenge. From first-hand experience in many businesses, I know that community services and NGOs can deliver and respond to meet these challenges. I support greater efficiency, reduction of red tape and wastage. Every dollar you pay in tax cannot be waste. We know the solutions to our many challenges best come from communities, not officials on Lambton Quay!

I’ve met with local business owners who have all been impacted by crime - including constant ram raids. National is going to target seriously offending youth through a range of coaching, training and education. Our Serious Offender Academy will be important to get young people on the right track and support them to make the right choices in life.

Getting kids back into the classrooms, learning the basic literacy and numeracy skills will be a key priority of the next National Government.