A dotterel and its young. Photo / Roger Smith

Extra care should be taken on beaches and riverbanks to protect threatened dotterels and their nests during breeding season, Greater Wellington environment chair Penny Gaylor said.

The breeding season takes place from September to January, when the birds nest in soft sandy areas on beaches and gravel flats around rivers, exposing them to risk from humans, dogs and vehicles.

Gaylor said the public should think twice before driving on beaches during the breeding season.

“We all love spending time at the beach but we must allow our shorebirds to have space.

“We ask the public to reconsider driving on beaches and if they must, to stay vigilant and protect our precious manu.