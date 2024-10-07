This year's Kāpiti Coast Art Trail features work by artist Denise Rozney.

One of the new additions to the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail is bringing their art to life through virtual reality.

Waikanae’s Denise Rozney, whose studio name is Bloody Nora, designs characters, sets and props for short film and gaming projects - and now 3D environments and animated shorts - and this year she is welcoming the public into her studio to see how it’s done.

Rozney, who does independent film production and character design, as well as creating her own short films, is offering a virtual reality (VR) experience where visitors can see what it’s like to be inside one of the illustrations or 3D environments by wearing a studio headset.

She said she often critiques her designs using VR and is working to invest in designing from within VR in the future.

“The benefit is the testing I can do for VR environments, but it’s been very helpful choosing camera angles for static shots - the main challenge is low quality and nausea.”