Each has a large main room, adjoining bathroom and a veranda offering photo frame vistas.

Breakfast is supplied, and wine and cheese platters are available for the cottages too.

An inviting hot tub on a nearby grassy knoll offers a spectacular view of the valley and sea.

Each canvas glamping tent, in its slice of paradise, has been given the name of a bird: kōtare, korimako, ruru, hihi, kererū, tauhou.

There is a separate bathroom next to each tent, and a communal kitchen/dining area featuring a woodfire pizza oven, is close by.

The cottages and tents feature an array of vintage items collected by Munro, who has an art degree.

Dirt Farm's glamping tents at night.

Dirt Farm is on land bought by Browne’s parents Paul and Julie many years ago.

About 10 years ago Browne started creating the mountain bike track network because of his passion for the sport.

“I started digging a mountain bike track, and then some people came to help me, and it got bigger and bigger,” he reflects.

“Before long we had about 30km of mountain bike tracks.”

The mightily impressive network features intermediate, advanced and professional-level tracks and has attracted downhill mountain bikers from all over New Zealand and the world.

Famed riders such as Brett Rheeder, Josh Brycelands, Bas Van Steenbergen and Conor MacFarlane have all visited.

Browne, who is a geologist and computer scientist, is reworking the tracks to cater for novice mountain bikers while retaining the challenge for experienced riders.

The mountain bike track system is only available to people staying at Dirt Farm.

A mountain biker explores Dirt Farm.

Dirt Farm also features a variety of bush walks, a clay pigeon shooting spot, and an invigorating environment to relax.

“We get a range of people who enjoy getting away into the middle of nowhere but being close to places like Wellington or Palmerston North,” Browne says.

“We also get Kāpiti people who want to get away for a short period of time but still be close to home because someone is looking after their kids,” Munro adds.

“Everyone loves it because they feel so disconnected, from the modern world, but they’re 20 minutes from a shop.

“Most people come here for a weekend getaway and then find out it’s a bike park so plan to come back again.”

Operating Dirt Farm involved a lot of work for the couple, who have two young children.

They’re thankful to Browne’s parents, especially, for pitching in.

Inside a glamping tent at Dirt Farm.

“They help out a lot and we couldn’t do it without them,” Munro says.

The couple are always seeking to improve their business. One of the latest projects is developing a small wedding venue for about 30-40 people.

Munro described it as the perfect job, because of the flexibility needed with two children, but she didn’t shy away from hard work either.

“It keeps me fit. We’ve got 11 fireplaces so there’s a lot of wood to chop.”

Browne thrived on the variety of stuff to do.

“It’s hard work, but enjoyable, and you’re working in a lovely place.”

Dirt Farm is at 321 Mangaone North Rd. Check out the website.



