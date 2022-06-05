Dianne Grennell. Photo / David Haxton

Legacy is a keyword that springs to Dianne Grennel's mind regarding a royal accolade that has been bestowed on her.

Di, from Waikanae, has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours list for services to Māori and the public service.

"When I think about my parents, and my grandparents, and their legacy of being hard-working, persevering, loving, respectful people, then it feels like recognition of that legacy, not just of me, but everything they contributed to my life.

"And I'm a great-grandmother so I think about legacy forward as well."

The accolade was for whānau too, especially her husband Whiti Ashby who has been very supportive.

Growing up, Di didn't have a career path in mind but "followed places where I thought I could serve and make a difference".

"I kept looking and thought 'there's people making decisions about these things – I'd like to be closer to where the decisions are and bring my life experience there'.

"That has been a strong motivator for me."

Di (Ngāti Mutunga), who is a direct descendant of Kahe Te Rau-o-te-rangi, who in 1824 swam between Kāpiti Island and the mainland to raise the alarm after a war party from the south attacked her tribe, has been involved in a lot over the years especially a heavy involvement in iwi and community action strategies against family violence.

Two of the highlights include being a specialist lecturer with the Te Wero programme for rangatahi and men post-prison release, and a lead in the commissioning of Whānau Ora and the Māori Housing Network.

Another highlight was working with Parihaka after a reconciliation agreement was signed (with the Crown).

"I worked on getting the funding agreement ($9 million) which was negotiated and agreed.

"It was quite moving to attend as a Crown official given my great-grandmother was born there (Parihaka) in 1879.

"Two others of my great-grandparents, on my father's side, were there, as well as her, at the time of the 1881 invasion.

"It was pretty meaningful to do some work on that."

She has also co-chaired Ngā Mātanga Māori which led to the development of kaupapa Māori values framework for the welfare system, written the child abuse prevention resource Aroha in Prison, held several roles within Te Puni Kōkiri, and more.