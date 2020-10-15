Debbie Pointon guest artist at Wellington Potters Association exhibition

Artwork by Debbie Pointon.

The guest artist for the Wellington Potters Association upcoming annual exhibition is Debbie Pointon, from Raumati South.

The 62nd exhibition, called Ceramicus, is a showcase of new pottery works by members hailing from Wellington, Kāpiti/Horowhenua and the Wairarapa.

For the fifth time the exhibition takes place in conjunction with Splash, the national exhibition of Watercolour New Zealand, at the Academy Galleries on Queens Wharf in Wellington.

Debbie's work in the cross-disciplinary practice of clay, painting, sculpture and box art assemblage has led her to become a multi-award winning artist. Her recent work is rooted in natural forms carved and etched into porcelain.

"My most recent pieces explore tree branches, birds, and figures.

"The juxtaposition of the thorny branches, and the nurturing nests that create a sense of protection within the storytelling."

Debbie will showcase her pieces alongside new works by members of the association, engaging the local community with the varied craft of ceramics.

It is a unique chance to witness celebration of creativity's resilience.

From October 24 to November 8 (daily from 10am to 5pm, free entry), people have the opportunity to view and purchase the region's finest pieces of ceramic art and learn more about its rich artisan scene.

They can vote for their favourite piece to win the People's Choice Award, while also enjoying the painting-filled walls.

A range of prestigious awards in clay will be announced on opening night, including the Premier Acquisition Award from Wellington Museum, where the winning piece becomes part of the permanent collection at Wellington Museum.

The winning works will be on display throughout the exhibition, recognising excellence across a variety of techniques and expertise.

Wellington Potters Association has an auspicious membership, past and present, where many leading New Zealand potters and ceramicists have developed and refined their craft.