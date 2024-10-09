The Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre, which is to be demolished. Photo / David Haxton

The Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre, which is to be demolished. Photo / David Haxton

Demolition of the old Te Newhanga Community Centre in Paraparaumu will start on Monday, October 21 and is expected to be completed within two weeks.

The building, which was closed in June 2021 due to it being “leaky” and an earthquake risk, was deemed unsafe following tests that revealed poor air quality and structural deterioration caused by black mould and dampness.

“Leaving the building locked up in its current condition is not an option,” Kāpiti Coast District Council infrastructure and asset management group manager Sean Mallon said.

“The decision to demolish the building was made on May 30, following recommendations from a further building assessment report.

“While we’d prefer not to be in this position, it’s time to demolish the building.