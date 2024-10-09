Advertisement
Date set for Te Newhanga Community Centre demolition

Kapiti News
The Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre, which is to be demolished. Photo / David Haxton

Demolition of the old Te Newhanga Community Centre in Paraparaumu will start on Monday, October 21 and is expected to be completed within two weeks.

The building, which was closed in June 2021 due to it being “leaky” and an earthquake risk, was deemed unsafe following tests that revealed poor air quality and structural deterioration caused by black mould and dampness.

“Leaving the building locked up in its current condition is not an option,” Kāpiti Coast District Council infrastructure and asset management group manager Sean Mallon said.

“The decision to demolish the building was made on May 30, following recommendations from a further building assessment report.

“While we’d prefer not to be in this position, it’s time to demolish the building.

“Care will be taken to ensure we continue to honour the story and kaupapa of Te Newhanga once the building is removed.”

The Te Newhanga Kapiti Community Centre, which is "compromised and unusable". Photo / David Haxton
Mallon said all trees on-site will be retained, and once the demolition is complete, the area will be topsoiled and grassed to create a functional open space.

During the demolition, the public will still have access to the outdoor Meanwhile Space, which was established as a temporary community gathering area. The building will be fenced off, but the footpath and car parks in Iver Trask Place and Brett Ambler Way will remain open.

The carpark to the south of the building will be closed to the public and reserved for contractors during the demolition and site restoration.

“We’re doing our best to contain the works to a confined site, but we urge people to take care while walking or driving past, and we apologise in advance for any disruption.”

The council is currently exploring options for the future of Te Newhanga.

“We’ll continue to investigate how we can meet current and future community needs, either separately or as part of another facility.”

