Part of a link track through the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve. Photo / David Haxton

Cyclists are being asked not to use a link track through the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve as new environmental protection measures are introduced.

The new measures, which include dogs on leads and horse riding restrictions, were created after a review by the Department of Conservation to further protect the estuarine environment.

DoC community ranger Steve Bielby said DoC had reviewed how different visitor activities impacted the scientific reserve and how they fitted with existing reserve bylaws.

Key areas highlighted by the review are:

• Vehicles are frequently in bird nesting areas and elsewhere along the beach, where the boundaries of the scientific reserve and the Kāpiti Marine Reserve meet. New signs will make it clear only foot human traffic is permitted along the beach in the scientific reserve.

• The link track between Manly St and Otaihanga isn't built to accommodate growing numbers and speeds of cyclists, which pose an increasing safety issue. Cyclists are now asked to take the Kāpiti Coast District Council cycle path around the scientific reserve.

• Horse riders are similarly asked to take bridlepaths outside the scientific reserve, apart from being allowed to use the beach access track through the dunes from Tutere St carpark to the public beach outside the reserve.

• Dogs will only be permitted in the scientific reserve on leads, and only on the main track from Manly St to Otaihanga, and on the beach access track through the dunes from Tutere St carpark to the public beach outside the reserve.

"We're pleased so many people enjoy the scientific reserve, however it is important to remember this isn't a recreation reserve and there are many other opportunities for recreation in the area," Bielby said.

"We really need the community to support the scientific reserve or we risk losing what makes it special."

The estuary was "one of the most important estuarine environments in the lower North Island," a DoC statement said.

"It's a nesting and roosting ground for both resident and migratory birds with over 60 species visiting.

"It adjoins the Kāpiti Marine Reserve, and is part of an important 'mountains to sea' progression from the Tararua Range to Kāpiti Island."

The scientific reserve was "created in 1987 through the efforts of Waikanae resident Sir Charles Fleming to safeguard the estuary from increasing pressures from human activities".

Care Group chair Robin Gunston said Sir Charles could "see the impact the growing community was having on the estuary and sought to manage those by providing a refuge for biodiversity".

"The care group spends many thousands of hours in the estuary protecting bird-nesting areas, managing pests, and restoring eco-sourced native plants grown in our own nursery.

"But we increasingly need the community's help, both to support the care group's work and to reduce impacts caused by reserve users."

The arrangements will be seen by reserve users in new signs, on DoC's website and are included in a letter drop to the surrounding community.

The signs include an acknowledgment of Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai as mana whenua and their support for protection of the estuary.

The arrangements for the scientific reserve do not affect Kāpiti Coast District Council tracks on the north bank of the Waikanae River and on the south bank from the Otaihanga Boating Club.

Meanwhile, Chris Turver, a foundation member of the Friends of the Waikanae River, said DoC "has no right to take these actions because an Official Information Act request has disclosed that it is not operating under a management plan approved by the minister".

But Bielby countered, "As for most DoC reserves nationally, there is no formal management plan in place for Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve and no requirement in the Reserves Act to have one".

"DoC is pleased to work closely with the Waikanae Estuary Care Group including to implement a formal Ecological Restoration Plan, and also with our Waikanae ki Uta ki Tai partners Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, Kapiti Coast District Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council to restore and revitalise the wai ora (health) of the wider Waikanae catchment."

Turver noted the reserve was cited as "one of the most important estuarine environments in the lower North Island" yet was only ranked 1336 out of 1375 in regards to DoC's reserves' national conservation and environmental values.

Bielby said, "The Waikanae Estuary has indeed been formally assessed as the second most important estuarine environment in the Lower North Island after the Manawatu estuary.

"This assessment supported the inclusion of the estuary in DoC's list of priority ecological management units."