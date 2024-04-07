Paraparaumu College principal Craig Steed departs the role this month. Photo / David Haxton

It’s a busy time for Craig Steed who is finishing up as Paraparaumu College principal.

He will be spending this week saying farewell to students, staff, and various members of the community, before devoting a week during the school holidays to handing over the reins to incoming principal Mark Robinson.

“He’s going to be great. I’ve known him for a number of years and know he will be really good for the college moving forward. I feel happy that he’s going to be taking on this leadership role. It’s not one person though – it’s a whole school. We’ve got a really good team of people doing great stuff at the college. It’s in a really good place.”

Steed has been the principal for nearly six years and he has seen it continue to flourish.

“I’ve loved my time at the college – the students, staff and the community - it’s a pretty special place.”

Steed narrowed it down when asked about his proudest achievement throughout his time at the college.

“I’m really proud of how we developed clarity as a school around our three priorities - connectedness and belonging, achieving the highest equitable outcomes, and developing future-ready courageous learners.

“This has helped guide our strategic priorities as a school and led to de-streaming, work in culturally responsive practices, universal design for learning, and catering for the needs of neurodiverse learners amongst other things.

“Our NCEA results from 2023 are a real indicator that these initiatives are producing great outcomes for our learners.”

Steed also led the school during the Covid-19 response, which took a mental toll that even he couldn’t have imagined.

“That [Covid response] wasn’t without its challenges. I was 18 months into the role before Covid came and that occupied about three years of time in the college. Leading the school through that was challenging but rewarding too.”

Craig Steed has been Paraparaumu College principal for about six years. Photo / David Haxton

But overall being a college principal was “a job that demands a lot of you and your time” and the key had been trying to “find the balance”.

Asked what he would miss, Steed said first and foremost was the students.

“That’s what you come into the role for.

“I’ve said to the students, in the assemblies, that the times I’ve enjoyed the most has been seeing them doing the things they love whether that was them performing on stage, on the sports field, or academically ... "

Steed was very thankful to the staff and the relationships he had built in the community too.

His imminent departure had led to “a real mixed bag of emotions”.

“Sad to be leaving but excited for the possibilities in the future.”

Steed will be accompany his wife Kathryn Hay who has been awarded a Fulbright New Zealand Scholar award to the private Drexel University in Philadelphia where she will learn from experts in the field of work-integrated learning, including how it applies to neurodivergent learners and their transition to work.

“There’s this window of space for me to think about what is next.

“I’ll be looking to see what I can get involved with from a community grassroots volunteer level there.

“I’m also studying a couple of maths papers while I’m there.

“I’ve always enjoyed mathematics so there’s potential to go back into the classroom...but I’m open to what comes along.”



