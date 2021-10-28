Karlos Garcia-Grace gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab from Kāpiti Youth Support's Debbie Jones.

College students throughout Kāpiti are finding it extra easy to get a Covid vaccine jab.

Kāpiti Youth Support (KYS), supported by Capital and Coast District Health Board, has been spearheading vaccinations at both Kāpiti College and Paraparaumu College, while Te Puna Oranga o Ōtaki and Mid Central Health Board has been doing the same at Ōtaki College.

"We had been asked by a few providers whether the school would consider hosting a vaccination centre," Kāpiti College principal Tony Kane said.

"The board considered this last month and agreed that Kāpiti Youth Support would be appropriate with Hora Te Pai invited to vaccinate whānau at Kāpiti Marae.

"Dr Shelley Thomson from Kāpiti Youth Support came in to talk to students [on Thursday, October 21] and to answer their questions on Covid-19 and the Pfizer vaccine.

"To our surprise, anti-vaccination protesters turned up at each of the college entrances that morning.

"They have every right to protest of course, and it was mostly fine, though some comments made were not well received by the students and there was some banter in return."

Kane said students over 16 could "make their own minds up [about getting vaccinated] but we require anyone under 16 to have the permission of a parent".

Kāpiti College student Karlos Garcia-Grace, 16, was one of many to get vaccinated.

"I thought about it for a while before deciding to get vaccinated.

"My dad is very for the vaccine.

"His favourite saying is 'Don't be a d**k - just get the prick'."

Paraparaumu College principal Craig Steed said, "When approached by KYS about the possibility of having the school as a vaccination site, the question quickly became, why would we not?

"For us, this is about removing barriers to access so that students who wish to get vaccinated can do so during school time and not try to fit it around other commitments, such as family and after school or weekend work.

"We know Public Health advice is clear that the vaccine is the best way for students, family, whānau and community to be safe against Covid-19.

"It also offers the best opportunity for us to fully enjoy all aspects of school life that have been so disrupted over the last two years.

"It's great both colleges are working together with KYS to enable this to happen for our students."

Ōtaki College principal Andy Fraser said a clinic enabled "college students and their whānau receive a vaccination".

"The college had agreed with Te Puna Oranga o Ōtaki and Mid Central Health Board that, as this was happening on the college grounds, only students with signed permission forms would be vaccinated.

"We wanted to send a clear message to whānau that, while this is not necessary from a legal point of view, we feel that it is an important and appropriate route to take in order to promote discussion within whānau when vaccinations are being made available at college.

"We feel this has helped to maintain a safe, caring and well-informed atmosphere around the vaccination process.

"The college has always maintained that we need to be working with students and whānau, which is why we have adopted this approach, and we have received many messages of support."