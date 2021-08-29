Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New World Ōtaki doorman Joseph Te Wiata goes the extra mile

Joseph Te Wiata at New World Ōtaki. Photo / David Haxton

Joseph Te Wiata would normally be working at his gym but under lockdown rules, like the majority of workplaces throughout New Zealand, that's off-limits.

He could have stayed home in his family bubble, pottering around the house or going for a socially distanced walk.

But when he got the call from New World Ōtaki to help at the front of house, he didn't hesitate to become an essential worker.

Joseph has been working long shifts, 9am to 5pm, at the supermarket's front doors.

He's been ushering people in and out, issuing out trolleys, kindly advising of Covid protocols, using a spray bottle to sanitise surfaces and more.

"It's all about keeping our staff and customers safe ... and keeping people relaxed.

There had been no issues and "it has been pretty laid back, to be honest."

While he's multitasking, it's his friendly and upbeat manner that has been a real hit, not to mention comfort, for customers.

He's also a person who many people know, despite wearing a mask, having lived his life in Ōtaki.

Despite the need to be fast and efficient, he takes the time to say hello or goodbye, asking how they're doing and stuff like that.

While he's got a mask on, you know there's a beaming smile under it.

His role is also a physical one, with lots to-ing and fro-ing, so his fitness base has been a real asset.

He wears a fitness watch and calculates he's clocking up about 30,000 steps a day.

‌

It's not the first time Joseph, whose actual workplace is Body and Soul Fitness Ōtaki, has risen to the lockdown challenge.

During the first lockdown last year he did the same thing at the supermarket.

"I really enjoyed it and got to know a lot of the customers.

"So when we went into lockdown again, the supermarket approached me and I was happy to come in again to help out."

Joseph said it was a bit harder recognising people this lockdown, because of the need to wear masks.

Asked about the mood of people, Joseph said it wasn't as intense as the original lockdown because people had been through it before.

"There's not too much anxiousness and uncertainty about how people are thinking.

"People have been here before whereas the first time around it was the unknown.

"The mood has definitely been a bit more subdued but you do get the feeling that some people are over it."